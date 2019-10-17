Fortnite Hideouts: Where are they and how do you use them?

There have been a lot of changes made to gameplay with the launch of the next chapter, and one of them is the addition of Fortnite Hideouts. Players have always been able to hide themselves away in bushes or cornfields, but in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 this has been taken one step further by adding official Fortnite Hideouts that players can tuck themselves away in and remain hidden from view.

They don't provide complete safety from other players in Fortnite, as they can still be destroyed to reveal your position, but they do at least allow you to stay out of sight so you can plan your next move while hopefully remaining undisturbed. If you're looking for Fortnite Hideouts to complete some of the Fortnite Open Water challenges, or you just want to try them out for yourself, here's everything you need to know.

Where are Fortnite Hideouts

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two main types of Fortnite Hideouts we've found so far – haystacks and dumpsters. Unsurprisingly, you'll find plenty of haystacks dotted around agricultural areas such as Frenzy Farm, which has them both in the fields as well as tucked away in barns. As for dumpsters, they tend to be found in built up urban areas such as Sweaty Sands, and you'll usually spot them around the backs of buildings and down alleyways.

How to use Fortnite Hideouts

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you approach a suitable Fortnite Hideout, you'll see a 'Hide' prompt appear over it, at which point you can just hit the appropriate button to dive in and disappear from view. While hidden, you can still use the right stick to rotate your view to keep an eye out for nearby opponents, then either press the same button as you did to hide or jump to leap out of your secret space and get straight back into the action again. Time it correctly and your enemies won't know what hit them!

