Fortnite Hidden Gnome between Fancy View, a Wooden Shack, and a Big House location

The second hidden gnome you need to find this week is the Fortnite hidden gnome between Fancy View, a Wooden Shack, and a Big House. Just like the other Fortnite hidden gnome between Logjam Woodworks, a Wooden Shack, and a Bucket Tree, all you need to do to complete this challenge is find the gnome location and interact with it. It's not an easy thing to find though, so let us guide you toward the right Fortnite location. Here's where you can search a hidden gnome between Fancy View, a Wooden Shack, and a Big House in Fortnite.

Fortnite Hidden Gnome between Fancy View, Wooden Shack and Big House location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The map above shows the exact location of this hidden gnome, but let us explain why it can be found here. Fancy View is off to the north-west overlooking the ocean, while the Wooden Shack is to the north-east over the other side of the road. Finally, the Big House is to the south-east and is rather hard to miss.

To find the hidden gnome, you want to head to the small hill in between all three locations, covered in yellow flowers. You'll be able to find the gnome somewhere in there, not quite pushing up the daisies just yet though, thankfully. Check out the image of the general area below. We haven't got the exact spot just yet because we're yet to unlock the challenge ourselves, but take our word for it that you'll find the gnome in this area!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Interact with it and the gnome will vanish, never to be seen again, and it also means you'll earn yourself a whopping 52,000 XP. If you've got any more challenges to complete, make sure you check out our guides to both the Fortnite Rippley vs Sludge challenges and the Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges for help with both sets.

