It looks like the Fortnite Harley Quinn outfit is arriving soon for a Birds of Prey crossover

The rumours have been flying for the last couple of weeks, since the official Fortnite Twitter account replied to a Warner Bros. post about Birds of Prey with the message "See you soon Harley!", but leaked files now seem to confirm that Fortnite Harley Quinn challenges are on the way to accompany the new skin. We still have two weeks to go until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 gets underway, so it's no surprise that we're getting some interesting crossover content to fill in the time. Thanks to regular Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi, we know what the Fortnite Harley Quinn outfit will look like with this image pulled from the game files:

It appears the foremost Harley Quinn outfit will be the one you initially receive, whereas the version behind will be unlocked by completing the Fortnite Harley Quinn challenges. Rumours suggest this outfit will be added to the game on Thursday February 6, along with the two Pickaxe styles shown, and will likely cost 1,500 V-Bucks if the trend of previous crossover skins continues.

Fortnite Harley Quinn challenges

Challenges for Harley Quinn pic.twitter.com/Kzl2qatWx1February 5, 2020

Lucas7yoshi is back on the case again, pulling out the list of Fortnite Harley Quinn challenges we should see once the Birds of Prey skin goes live in the game. Here's what we can expect:

Stage 1 of 3: Place top 30 in Solos, Duos, or Squads (1)

o Stage 2 of 3: Place top 20 in Solos, Duos, or Squads (1)

o Stage 3 of 3: Place top 10 in Solos, Duos, or Squads (1)

Hit weak points (100)

Deal damage with Pickaxes to opponents (100)

There's nothing particularly challenging here – placing in the top 10 in Squads is pretty easy if you keep out of the way, hitting weak points can be chained together quickly, and if you focus on using your Pickaxe to attack opponents in Team Rumble then you should only need to land five hits to reach the target. Tick off all three challenges and the additional Fortnite Harley Quinn style will be added to your locker, for an extra outfit option.

