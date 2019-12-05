Fortnite Green, Yellow, and Red Steel Bridge locations: Where to dance for the Chaos Rising challenge

We all should be familiar with how dancing challenges work by now, but you'll still need to know the Fortnite Green, Yellow, and Red Steel Bridge locations in order to pull off some moves at each specific area. Sadly for Ben Stiller fans, the Blue Steel Bridge has been completely overlooked here! If you've taken the time to explore the updated island and visit plenty of the Fortnite Landmarks introduced for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, then you may already be familiar with the various metal bridges spanning the rivers. However, we know that not everyone has a photographic memory for the geography of the Fortnite island, which is why we're here to show you exactly where the Fortnite Green, Yellow, and Red Steel Bridges can be found. Have a read through the details here, and you'll boogie through this part of the Fortnite Chaos Rising challenges without any issues slowing you down.

Where to dance at the Green, Yellow, and Red Steel Bridges in Fortnite

We've indicated the locations of the Green Steel Bridge, Yellow Steel Bridge, and Red Steel Bridge on the Fortnite map to direct you to them, meaning all you need to do is visit each of the bridges and trigger a dance emote to complete that part of the challenge. Should you find map grid references more useful, these are the places you need to go to:

F4 - Green Steel Bridge

- Green Steel Bridge F7 - Yellow Steel Bridge

- Yellow Steel Bridge D3 - Red Steel Bridge

Fortnite Green Steel Bridge location

The Green Steel Bridge is found just southeast of Frenzy Farm along the river – be careful not to confuse it with the nearby covered bridge which connects to Frenzy Farm itself as that won't count.

Fortnite Yellow Steel Bridge location

The Yellow Steel Bridge spans a deep ravine directly east of Misty Meadows, and you can follow the road from that named location directly to it.

Fortnite Red Steel Bridge location

The Red Steel Bridge sits directly south from Pleasant Park and north from Salty Springs, and again you can follow the road from either of those named locations to find it.

