Where to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves

Fortnite Grapple Gloves are a recent addition to your battle royale toolkit, allowing you to swing through the trees like a veritable Tarzan and cover long distances quickly when you need a change of scenery. The Grapple Glove will already be familiar to players who used the Spider-Man's Web-Shooters in Season 1, as other than losing the Marvel hero's branding this item functions in exactly the same way during Fortnite matches. You can only collect these line-launching mitts in certain places as they're not part of the general loot pool, so follow our guide to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves locations and get pointers on how to use the Grapple Glove once you've equipped it.

Fortnite Grapple Gloves locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To pick up Fortnite Grapple Gloves you need to visit one of ten Grapple Stops located around the Fortnite map, which can be spotted by their bright pink coloring and a large curved girder that looks suspiciously like it was borrowed from one of the Fortnite crashed IO Airships. You'll find them in these places:

Inside Rave Cave Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard East of Shifty Shafts East of The Daily Bugle East of Tilted Towers Southwest of Greasy Grove Northeast of Synapse Station North of Rocky Reels South of The Joneses Northeast of The Joneses

When you're at a pink Grapple Stop, look for one of the Grapple Glove Toolboxes to search and receive a Fortnite Grapple Glove from. There should be three of them available at each location, but if you can't find any that most likely means that other players have already claimed them and you'll need to look elsewhere.

How to swing 50 meters or more with the Grapple Glove without touching the ground in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) When you have one of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves equipped in your inventory, you'll see a small spinning reticule appear on the object you can grapple nearest to where you're currently aiming. Press and hold the Swing button to attach a line to that point and launch yourself, then you'll keep swinging until you let go of the button to leap into the air. You'll get faster with each of the first three successive swings, at which point you'll reach maximum speed. Release when you reach the far end of your swing, then aim for a new anchor point further ahead to keep travelling distance until you clear 50m in total.

Fortnite Spider-Man Zero (Image credit: Epic Games) Get the line-swinging look with the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin.

Try to chain swings together with the Fortnite Grapple Glove, as when you land back on the ground you'll only have a brief moment to attach another line – miss that timing window and you'll have to wait for a cooldown timer to expire before you can start swinging again, though you can slide when you land to give yourself longer. You can also use Fortnite Grapple Gloves to pull items towards you, which is particularly handy for recovering weapons and other equipment that's just inside the storm without receiving damage. Each Grapple Glove comes charged with 30 shots, which should be more than enough to get you moving, though once they're used up it'll disappear from your inventory.

