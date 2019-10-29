Fortnite Ghost Town location: Where to find the ghost town for the Fortnitemares challenge

Things are starting to get spooky across the battle royale island, so it's fitting that you're looking for the Fortnite Ghost Town at this time of year. If you're working your way through the Fortnite Fortnitemares Challenges then searching a chest in a ghost town may have you stumped, as there are plenty of Fortnite towns on the map but despite the Halloween decorations none of them are particularly haunted or ghostly. If you want to visit the Fortnite Ghost Town then you'll need to head to a specific location, and we've got all the information you need to find it right here, so let's get going.

Fortnite Ghost Town location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Ghost Town is a new location which is in the northeast corner of the map, between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, which you can see marked on the map above. This isn't a named location, and is in fact the Pristine Point landmark which has been repurposed for Halloween.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the Fortnite Ghost Town you'll find three haunted houses with roped queuing areas leading to their entrances, and if you open a chest inside any of them you'll tick off that part of the Fortnitemares challenge. It's also very likely that you'll find haunted household furniture inside the houses, so get smashing them up as well if you still need to do that for the separate challenge.

