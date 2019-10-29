Fortnite Fortnitemares Challenges guide: How to complete the haunted limited time challenges

Halloween is almost here again, which means it's time for a fresh set of Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges to tie in with the seasonal event. There are spooky goings on across the world of Fortnite, and if you venture to the island at the centre of the map then you'll discover hordes of fiends ready to do battle with you. There are huge chunks of XP to be earned by completing the Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges, as well as a sweet Storm Sail umbrella glider for taking down the Fortnite Storm King boss. You only have a limited time to take on these challenges, so check out the information below and get going!

Fortnite Fortnitemares Challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are six Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges available as part of this event, which are as follows:

Destroy haunted household furniture (5)

Leap from a Hideout while an opposing player is within 20m (1)

Search a chest in a haunted forest, a ghost town, and a spooky farm (3)

Deal Damage to Storm King weak points (10,000)

Revive teammates while battling the Storm King (3)

Defeat the Storm King (1)





Destroy haunted household furniture

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: 30,000 XP

A new addition appearing in Fortnite Fortnitemares is Fortnite haunted household furniture, which is possessed and hovers spookily in the air until you smash it. It appears randomly in houses across the map, so if you visit enough buildings it shouldn't take too long to destroy five of pieces of haunted furniture.





Leap from a Hideout while an opposing player is within 20m

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: 30,000 XP

You'll find Fortnite Hideouts dotted around the island in the form of haystacks and dumpsters, which you can hide in by approaching them then hitting the button prompt. Try and find one in an active area, then lie in wait for an opponent to get nearby before leaping out.





Search a chest in a haunted forest, a ghost town, and a spooky farm

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: 30,000 XP

It should be pretty obvious that the haunted forest refers to Weeping Woods, and the spooky farm is Frenzy Farm. However, the Fortnite ghost town is new for the Fortnite Fortnitemares and doesn't appear as a named location on the map. You'll find it in the northeast corner of the map, between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, and it features a number of haunted houses with roped queuing areas outside. Search a chest in each of these locations and you can tick this Fortnite Fortnitemares challenge off your list.





Deal Damage to Storm King weak points

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: King's Wrath spray

In order to battle with the Storm King, you need to enter the Storm King LTM which is a completely new game mode. During various phases of the fight a WEAKPOINTS prompt will appear, and an area of the Storm King will glow gold – shoot it as much as possible until you rack up 10,000 damage points in total.

Revive teammates while battling the Storm King

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: King's Wrath banner

You'll see plenty of downed teammates in this mode due to the Storm King's deadly blast beam and the hordes of fiends, so revive three of them when you get the chance to reach the total for this challenge. Remember that you can carry teammates to a safer location before trying to revive them, and even bounce off the launch pads to speed up moving them away from the action.

Defeat the Storm King

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: Storm Sail glider

There are three phases to the Storm King battle – breaking the first horn, breaking the second horn, and defeating the Storm King. You can only attack the horns after going through three stages of shooting weak points, and the horns are exposed for a limited time before you have to go through the weak point stages again, so make sure you concentrate your fire on the horns whenever they can be hit.

The key to defeating the Storm King is to keep plenty of your teammates alive, as you'll need to the numbers to thin out the ranks of fiends and deal the damage required to destroy the weak points and horns of the Storm King. Watch out for when he's winding up to fire a blast beam and make sure you're not stood in front as it happens, as that's a surefire way to get yourself downed and possibly eliminated from the match.

