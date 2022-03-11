Where to decorate with Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments

Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments can brighten up any area, but they're in particular demand at the Shell or High Water and Happy Campers landmarks. If you're working through the Fortnite quests before the season comes to an end then you'll want to know exactly where to install these fancy bird decorations in those places, otherwise you could end up spending too long wandering around in Fortnite looking for the glowing outlines to interact with. We're here to help with that, so here's where to decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments.

Shell or High Water and Happy Camper locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the quest states, there are two locations to decorate with Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments, with Shell or High Water directly north of Shifty Shafts and Happy Camper to the northwest of Tilted Towers. Both of these landmarks have eight possible flamingo lawn ornament locations, which is more than enough to complete the task in either area.

Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments locations at Shell or High Water

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments locations at Shell or High Water, there are two by the ornate fountain west of the house and another at the west end of the path. Two are at the entrance to the hedge maze with a further two inside, and the last one is in a small clearing to the south of the house.

Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments locations at Happy Campers

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To kick off the Fortnite flamingo lawn ornaments locations at Happy Campers there are two by the RV on the south coast, then another in each of the two fenced triple RV parks and one between them by some folding chairs. Working east, there's another beside the RV with telescope on the hill, and the final two are right next to each other around the campfire on the east coast.

