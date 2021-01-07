Fortnite Fishing Holes locations: Where to blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Flopper Pond, Lazy Lake Island, and Lake Canoe

We've been using Fortnite Fishing Holes for a while now as a guaranteed source of angling success, which has become increasingly useful in recent seasons when the range of fish available has been massively expanded, forming a complete collection of aquatic treats delivering a variety of effects when consumed. These feature prominently in the Fortnite Week 6 quests, as you not only have to blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond, but also blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks. To complete your tasks you'll potentially have to visit a number of landmarks in Fortnite, which could be tricky if you're not familiar with where they are. Fret not as we've got you covered, with all of the Fortnite Fishing Holes locations you could need laid out below.

Fortnite Fishing Holes locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Of the six Fortnite Fishing Holes locations featured in the two weekly quests, Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks are well established named locations on the island so should be easy to find. We've marked the other four Fortnite Fishing Holes on the map above, which are as follows:

Sharky Shell - north of Coral Castle

- north of Coral Castle Flopper Pond - east of Holly Hedges

- east of Holly Hedges Lazy Lake Island - north of Misty Meadows

- north of Misty Meadows Lake Canoe - southwest of Dirty Docks

To blow up Fishing Holes in Fortnite, you need to launch an explosive at the rippling circle on the surface of the water to immediately reveal any fish and weapons contained within. The easiest way to do this is with one of the Fortnite motorboats, as they're equipped with unlimited rockets to shoot, however you can also use a grenade to achieve the same result as long as your aim is true – target the centre of the Fortnite Fishing Hole as the grenade shouldn't move once it hits the water.

