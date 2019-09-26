Fortnite Firing Range locations: Where to hit the easy and hard firing range targets

If you're trying to hit the easy firing range target in Fortnite, then it helps to know where you're going – and that's why we're here to show you the Fortnite firing range locations. There are three of them in total, and for the initial round of Fortnite Bullseye challenges you need to hit the easy firing range target which is the one closest to you. If you go on the prestige and unlock the additional set of missions in Fortnite then you'll need to hit the hard firing range target which, you guessed it, is the one furthest away from you.

To get started on a Fortnite firing range, approach it and stand on the floor pad marked with a pair of feet. This will make the two targets ahead of you pop up from the ground, ready for you to take pot shots and knock them back down again. You only need to hit one target for each of these challenges, so the shouldn't be too difficult to beat once you find a Fortnite firing range location.

Fortnite Firing Range Locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three different Fortnite firing ranges you can use to take on this challenge, which we've marked on the map above. Remember that you don't need to visit all of them, as you only need to hit one target each to tick off both the regular and prestige challenges. Consider visiting a Fortnite firing range furthest from the battle bus route over the island to reduce the risk of being interrupted while you try to hit your target, or if you're having difficulties then wait until the initial rush is out of the way before having a go yourself.

Fortnite Firing Range – Snobby Shores

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite firing range is found along the west coast, just north of Snobby Shores in A4. The starting pad is by some trees north of the house completely covered in wooden structures.

Fortnite Firing Range – Polar Peak

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The next Fortnite firing range is south of Polar Peak, on a ridge up the side of the mountain in C8. Directly south of the left hand long building on the peak, you'll see the starting pad next to a pile of rocks.

Fortnite Firing Range – Lucky Landing

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The last Fortnite firing range is north of Lucky Landings, up a small hill near the road leading to Fatal Fields. If you go just north from the gas station, you'll find the starting pad near several trees up the short slope.

