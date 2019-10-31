Landmarks aren't named, so in order to visit the Fortnite Boat Launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond locations, you need to know where they are beforehand. You have to visit all three in order to complete one of the Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges, and if you're not too familiar with the new Fortnite map yet, we can help. Fortnite has undergone some huge changes this season, so read on for all three of the Fortnite Boat Launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond locations.

Fortnite Boat Launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The map above showcases all three locations, which run in a diagonal line across the western half of the map.You don't have to do anything special at each location, you simply have to visit all three in order to complete the challenge. It doesn't even have to be in the same game!

Fortnite Boat Launch location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

South-east of Misty Meadows, near the snowy mountain top with the cabin and the zipline is where you'll find the Fortnite Boat Launch location. Visit it then head north for the next place you need to go.

Fortnite Flopper Pond location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Flopper Pond location is to the north-west, past Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods. Directly east of Holly Hedges and south of Sweaty Sands is where you'll find it, so run on past for the final location.

Fortnite Coral Cove location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, you're going to want to keep heading north-west, past Sweaty Sands until you reach the end of the beach. This is Coral Cove, aptly named thanks to the huge coral laying around the place.

Once you've visited all three locations, the challenge should be complete. If you're yet to find and jump through all of the Fortnite flaming rings or destroy the Fortnite gas pumps in different matches, we've got helpful guides for those too.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2