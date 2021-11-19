FIFA 22 Next Generation promo grants free wonderkid to every player

EA has announced an Ultimate Team campaign called FIFA 22 Next Generation which will see every player given a free FUT item featuring one of the game’s best youngsters.

Six items are being released in total, with France talisman Kylian Mbappe the most headline-worthy – although it’s worth noting that his card is ‘only’ 86-rated, compared to the 91-OVR item on our FIFA 22 ratings list.

(Image credit: EA)

Other names unlockable in return for playing the game by a certain date are Manchester City starlet Phil Foden, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, and Dortmund prodigy Jude Bellingham. There’s a full list, along with ratings, at the foot of this story.

To unlock your item, you simply need to play FIFA 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X (or S), PC or Stadia before January 14, 2022. Once you’ve qualified to earn a Next Generation item, EA says it will appear in your account “starting December 15”.

Cards are limited to one per account, so it’s not possible to score both Mbappe and Foden, no matter the number of virtual riches at your disposal.

FIFA 22 Next Generation cards are untradeable, so there’s no way of using them to profit on the transfer market.

Sadly, Next Generation players aren’t included in the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 22.

(Image credit: EA)

Next Generation is the second new campaign announced by EA in the space of a week, with FIFA 22 Numbers Up materialising last Friday – offering upgradeable cards for Bellingham’s team-mates Mats Hummels and Gio Reyna, along with Premier Leaguers such as Diogo Jota and Declan Rice.

Below is the complete FIFA 22 Next Generation cards list:

Kylian Mbappe (LW, Paris SG) – 86

Phil Foden (CAM, Manchester City) – 85

Theo Hernandez (LB, Milan) – 85

Christian Pulisic (LW, Chelsea) – 83

Eduardo Camavinga (CM, Real Madrid) – 81

Jude Bellingham (CM, Dortmund) – 81

FIFA 22 is out now. Wondering whether it’s worth playing in the first place? That question is answered in GR’s FIFA 22 review.