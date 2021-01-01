FIFA 21 Headliners guide: Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix get mega boosts

FIFA 21 Headliners is the first big EA promo of 2021 – and it rings in a very happy new year for Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Fabinho. As if that trio weren’t popular enough in FIFA 21, the new campaign sees their stats souped up further having been named in FIFA 21 Headliners Team 1. Released on new year’s day, every player in the squad now gets upgraded when they receive a TOTW item – making those already boosted stats even more deadly. Venture onward into our FIFA 21 Headliners guide for full details on how it all works.

What are FIFA 21 Headliners?

(Image credit: EA)

Much like FIFA 21 OTW (Ones To Watch) cards, FIFA 21 Headliners are dynamic items which update based on real-life player performances. These items already have bolstered stats; they’re then boosted further when the corresponding player scores a TOTW, MOTM, Hero or Team Of The Group Stage item.

However, they’re even better than OTW cards in one specific way: the card always stays one OVR point ahead of that player’s latest in-form. So if next week Fabinho gets a TOTW item rated 88, his Headliners item leaps to 89. Swish.

Sounds cool. Any other cunning FIFA 21 Headliners twists?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes, as it goes. Did I say ‘one specific way’, in the paragraph above? Make that two. Over to EA for an explanation: “FUT 21 Headliners will also receive an additional one-time permanent upgrade if their club achieves four back to back wins during the remainder of the domestic league season. If this occurs, the Headliners item will remain two In-Forms ahead of their last performance based In-Form throughout FUT 21.”

So using the above example, Fabinho would leap again, to an OVR of 90, on the back of four Liverpool wins – assuming he's already picked up a TOTW item en route.

Who is in FIFA 21 Headliners Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Some big, big names. Best of the bunch in terms of overall rating is Bruno Fernandes (CAM, Manchester United, 91). He’s one of two players currently retailing for seven figures or more. As I write this Fernandes sets you back 1.8 million, while Wissam Ben Yedder (ST, AS Monaco, 87) is going for 1.2 million.

We’ve mentioned Joao Felix (CF, 86, Atletico Madrid) and Fabinho (CB, Liverpool, 88), while other names include Wilfried Zaha (ST, Crystal Palace, 87), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (CF, Roma FC, 86) and Jordan Amavi (LB, Marseille, 84). A full list of players is at the foot of this guide.

Liverpool fans will, quite rightly, be quick to point out that Fabinho has had a position switch to centre-back for this campaign, making his card all the more sought after. As I write this it's selling for around 280,000 coins.

How can I get FIFA 21 Headliners?

(Image credit: EA)

The initial team of eleven is available in packs until Friday 8 January, and on the transfer market from now until FIFA 22 and beyond. Fernandes and Ben Yedder are extremely pricey, but there are other, more affordable options. Amavi is a very respectable 35,000 coins, while Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt, CB, 85) was going for 40,000 coins on night one of the campaign.

Also available, without having to go anywhere near the transfer market, is Matheus Cunha (CAM, Hertha Berlin, 84). The skilful Brazilian is unlockable by completing five sets of gameplay objectives in the LIVE FUT Friendlies: Headliners Challenge – such as racking up four wins, and scoring in ten separate matches using Bundesliga players. A grind, but these objectives have become typical of this year’s FIFA promos. Plus it's something different to forking out coins, so still a welcome inclusion.

The FIFA 21 Headliners Team 2 release date is Friday 8 January.

What happens if a FIFA 21 Headliners player moves clubs in the January transfer window?

Over to EA again on this one: “If a Headliners player transfers/goes on loan during the season the Headliners item will remain at their previous club until they either receive an IF at their new club or their new club achieves a club winning streak from the time the player joins onwards. At that point the Headliners item will be updated with the player's new club.”

Is there a full list of FIFA 21 Headliners cards?

(Image credit: EA)

As ever here at GamesRadar, computer says yes. Below is the full set of FIFA 21 Headliners cards available, as of 6.30pm UK time on Friday 1 January 2021.

Bruno Fernandes (CAM, Manchester United) - 91

Fabinho (CB, Liverpool) - 88

Wissam Ben Yedder (ST, AS Monaco) - 87

Wilfried Zaha (ST, Crystal Palace) - 87

Oyarzabal (LW, Real Sociedad) - 87

Jonathan Bamba (LM, LOSC) - 86

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (CF, Roma FC) - 86

Lukas Hradecky (GK, Leverkusen) - 86

Joao Felix (CF, Atletico Madrid) - 86

Martin Hinteregger (CB, Frankfurt) - 85

Jordan Amavi (LB, Marseille) - 84

Matheus Cunha (CAM, Hertha Berlin, 84) [Objectives only]

