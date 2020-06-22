FIFA 21 player faces: 13 players who need real starheads next season

FIFA 21 player faces are going to look sensational, if the above shot of Kylian Mbappe is anything to go by. There’s a problem though. If real likenesses such as Mbappe are this great, those for players who haven’t been scanned are going to feel more amateur than ever. Meaning a big few months are ahead for the EA team responsible for FIFA 21 ‘starheads’. Just in case they need a helping hand, below we present 13 players with generic faces in FIFA 20, who should be first on the list to be updated. This is your FIFA 21 player faces guide.

Bruno Fernandes (CAM, Manchester United)

(Image credit: EA)

Signed from Lisbon in January, United’s creative maestro is currently the highest-rated Premier League player in FIFA 20 to sport a generic face. EA is usually on the ball when it comes to scanning Old Trafford regulars, so expect him to be updated for FIFA 21 – along with striker Mason Greenwood, left-back Ben Williams, and central midfielder James Garner.

Erling Braut Haaland (ST, Borussia Dortmund)

(Image credit: EA)

17,238 goals (and 12 FIFA 20 cards) since moving to Germany in January haven’t been sufficient to earn Haaland a proper headscan – but that will surely be rectified next season. Particularly with whispers of a summer move to Manchester United or Real Madrid growing louder by the day.

Manuel Akanji (CB, Borussia Dortmund)

(Image credit: EA)

Wonder forward Haaland isn’t the only member of Dortmund’s squad in need of his real face. Swiss stopper Akanji should also be in line for a summertime scan. Keeper Marwin Hitz, central defender Leonardo Balerdi, and youngsters Giovanni Reyna, Mateu Morey, Tobias Raschl and Luca Unbehaun are also stuck with generic faces right now, and in need of FIFA 21 makeovers.

Allan Saint-Maximin (RW, Newcastle United)

(Image credit: EA)

The French winger is a talisman for many Ultimate Team squads thanks to his ridiculous speed – and his blonde locks make him recognisable from afar. Yet his generic face and lack of headband wrecks the illusion close-up, and needs to be rectified next year. Watford speedster Ismaila Sarr is another player with a cult following in FUT, who deserves an accurate starhead.

Sean & Matthew Longstaff (both CM, Newcastle United)

(Image credit: EA)

Staying on Tyneside briefly, we move our attentions to two brothers who’ve been the success story of Newcastle’s season: 21-year-old Sean and 19-year-old Matthew. Despite being stuck with silver cards in Ultimate Team, they’ve announced themselves as fixtures in the Geordie engine room, and proper face scans for both are entirely merited.

Steven Bergwijn (LW, Tottenham Hotspur)

(Image credit: EA)

You can forgive the fact that Bergwijn isn’t scanned, as he only signed for Spurs from PSV in January. More curious is the case of clubmate Michael Vorm. He had a scan in the game for years, but was released by Spurs at the end of 2018-19. Tottenham then re-signed him after FIFA 20 had come out. His FUT card was re-added to the game; yet months later his face is still absent.

Frenkie de Jong (CM, Barcelona)

(Image credit: EA)

Barcelona’s status as a partner club for rival game PES 2020 means you can never guarantee which players will score FIFA head-scans in any given year. Brilliant Dutch midfielder De Jong is long overdue one, while Brazilian wonderkid Arthur, Portuguese full-back Nelson Semedo and 16-year-old starlet Ansu Fati should be next in line.

Kostas Manolas (CB, Napoli)

(Image credit: EA)

While the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga have undergone league-wide scans in recent seasons, Serie A hasn’t been afforded the same luxury. Napoli suffer particularly as a result. Manolas has been imperious for both Gli Azzurri and the Greek national side, yet looks like a disinterested Athenian waiter in FIFA 20. This must be his year for a real starhead.

Allan (CM, Napoli)

(Image credit: EA)

Select Napoli in-game and it’s not just Manolas sporting a generic face. More than half their squad needs a scan in time for FIFA 21. Central midfield pairing Allan and Piotr Zieliski could be any two randoms plucked at random from the crowd, while Matteo Politano, Faouzi Ghoulam, Mario Rui, Elseid Hysaj, Alex Meret, Nikola Maksimovic, Kevin Malcuit and Amin Younes also look like pub players.

Nicolas Tagliafico (LB, Ajax)

(Image credit: EA)

Despite becoming an official FIFA partner club in December 2018, Ajax’s history of facescans isn’t the best – de Jong warranted one long before he swapped Amsterdam for Barca. Argentine full-back Tagliafico is the latest who hasn’t seen consistent real-life performances (and a string of special cards in FUT) translate into a proper game face, and club-mates David Neres, Joel Veltman and Lisandro Martinez all need the official treatment too.

Alejandro Gomez (CAM, Atalanta)

(Image credit: EA)

Picture the scene. You spend an entire season building up your coin balance to splurge on one particular FIFA 20 TOTS card. June arrives, and you drop 520,000 big ones on 96-rated Atalanta talisman Gomez. Ten minutes into his first game, you curl one into the top corner, sprint to the pitch-side camera to celebrate – and discover he looks more like your mate Harry, who still owes you a tenner from that night out last summer. Now you’re skint and disappointed twice over.

Pizzi (RM, Benfica)

(Image credit: EA)

Another Ultimate Team – and real-life – star overdue a slice of real-life headscanning action. Despite seven years and nearly 200 games at Benfica, the industrious Portuguese has never been given his own Starhead. Grimaldo, Rafa, Ruben Dias, Andre Almeida and Odiesseas Vlachodimos are among the other Estadio da Luz regulars yet to be granted an accurate scan. The good news: the club’s TV channel showed players being scanned for FIFA 21 back in February.