FIFA 21 celebrations list: How to do all of the new and old celebrations

Big news on the FIFA 21 celebrations front: both the “Shush” and “A-OK” moves from FIFA 20 have been removed to curb player toxicity. Thankfully, there are numerous fresh dances, spins and other crazy finishers in FIFA 21 to replace those lost: such as cry baby, disbelief, and royal wave. All your old favourites - the guitar dance, thumb suck, telephone and flying bird are back too: find out how to do them all in our FIFA 21 celebrations guide. 

New FIFA 21 celebrations list

The are 14 new FIFA 21 celebrations. Here's how to do them all…

'A' Signature Celebration: Press X
Binoculars Signature Celebration: Press X
Cry Baby: Run to the camera
Peace: Hold R1 and double tap Square
Selfie: Run to the ad boards
Disbelief:  Hold R2 and move right stick down
Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1 and move right stick up, left, down, right
Royal Wave: Press circle (random celebration)
Finger Twist Signature Celebration: Press X
Dance and Spin: Hold R2 and flick the right stick right twice
Hope and Point: Hold R2 and flick the right stick down twice
Surf and Flex: Hold L2 and flick the right stick down then up
Relax: Hold R2 and hold the right stick left
Camera Swipe: Run to the camera

FIFA 21 celebrations: FIFA 20 favourites

All of these first appeared in FIFA 20:

Scissors: Hold L1, press Square
Challenge: Hold L2, double tap Square
Twist Flip/Spinning Frog: Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle
Nailbiter: Hold R2, hold RS up
Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3
Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice
Knee Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice
Speed Walk: Hold L2, flick RS right twice
Hand Spring/Power Slide: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise

FIFA 21 celebrations: Basics

Signature: X
Random: Circle
Cancel: L1 + R1

FIFA 21 celebrations: Running Moves

Thumb Suck: Hold Square
Arms Out: Tap Square, Hold Square
Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle, Hold Triangle
Aeroplane: Hold R3
Point to Sky: Hold RS up
Telephone: Hold RS down
Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left
Hands Out: Flick RS right, hold RS left
Come On!: Flick RS left, hold RS right
Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, hold RS up
Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, hold RS down
Flying Bird: Flick RS right, hold RS right
Hand on Head: Flick RS left, hold RS left
Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, hold RS down
Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, hold RS up
Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

FIFA 21 celebrations: Finishing Moves

Selection 2

X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice
Floor Spin: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
Elbow: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Selection 3

Mannequin: Hold L2, hold RS up
I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
Heart: Hold L2, hold RS down
Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
Pipe: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
Scorpion: Hold L2, flick RS left then right
Who Am I: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS down twice
Knee Slide Fail: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
Break Dance: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
Riding the Wave: Hold L1, press Triangle

Selection 4

Praise on Knees: Hold R2, hold RS left
Backwards Worm: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
Handstand: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
Chest Thump: Hold R2, flick RS down twice
Chest Slide: Hold L1, flick RS down then up
KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
Hand Bite: Hold L2, flick RS down then up
Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
Little Brother: Hold L2, double tap Circle
Old Man: Hold L2, press R3

Selection 5

Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
Fall to Knees & Beg: Hold R2, hold RS down
Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
Slide on Back: Hold R1, double tap Square
Waddle: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right
Matador: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
Dance 1: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS right then left
Push Ups: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
The Worm: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
Dance: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Selection 6

Spin & Fall: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
Seated Rowing: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
Knee Walk: Hold R2, press Square
Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
Flying Dive: Hold R1, hold RS up
Karate Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS right
Jump Kicks: Hold R1, hold RS down
Big Man: Hold L1, hold RS right
Baby Girl: Hold L1, hold RS left

Selection 7

Walk Like Me: Hold L1, flick RS left then right
Giddy Up: Hold L1, press R3
Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle
Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
Motorbike: Hold L1, hold RS down
Hang Loose: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
Muevelo: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
Patty Cake: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

