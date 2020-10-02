FIFA 21 patch notes are in, here's what you need to know

The first set of FIFA 21 patch notes are in, even though the game is still only in Early Access. You can read the complete Title Update 1 notes here , or read on for a summary.

The patch notes themselves are rather brief, addressing just a single issue with FIFA 21 online gameplay that cropped up in various online matches during FIFA 21 Early Access. The following issue is addressed in Title Update 1:

In some instances, an online match would continue between a player and the CPU AI after the player's initial opponent left the match. This issue could potentially occur in all types of online matches.

The update is currently live on PC and PS4, no word yet on when it will go live on Xbox.

As we previously reported , it seems that FIFA 21 Early Access caused multiple online storefronts to crash when it went live yesterday, October 1. Players across the globe were posting the same EA Play error notice that read "Whoopsie, it looks like we've hit a snag. Please close this app and try again." Others were reporting issues with the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store, as well.

It seems the EA Play issues are mostly resolved, as there's already patch notes addressing an online matchmaking issue. Follow @EAFIFADIRECT on Twitter for the latest game updates, or check back here for updated patch notes as they are released.