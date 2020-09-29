FIFA 21 women ratings: Megan Rapinoe is the best player in this year’s game

It’s hardly a surprise to see Megan Rapinoe front the FIFA 21 women ratings list. The USA winger has become an icon of the sport, to the point of being named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2020. But who else makes the top 15? Below we profile all the best female players in FIFA 21, though it’s worth remembering that you can’t use them in Ultimate Team. For now, women’s international matches are the only way. Hopefully that changes on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Until then, here’s your FIFA 21 women ratings guide.

[Note that all player images are taken from FIFA 20.]

1. Megan Rapinoe (USA) - 93

(Image credit: EA)

Captain of both OL Reign and the USA international side, Rapinoe has become female football’s talisman in recent years, scoring 52 times in 168 games for her country and co-founding a gender-neutral lifestyle brand, re-inc. She won the World Cup with the United States in 2015 and 2019.

2. Samantha Kerr (Australia) - 92

(Image credit: EA)

Australia’s skipper signed for Chelsea in 2019, and has enjoyed a storied career despite being just 27 – other former clubs include Perth Glory, Sydney FC, Western New York Flash, Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars. She’s notched 42 goals in 88 games for her country.

3. Wendie Renard (France) - 92

(Image credit: EA)

The first of three French ladies to make this top 15, central defender Renard is captain of Lyon and a fixture in the national side, for whom she has 120 caps. She was born in Martinique, and played for the brilliantly named Essor-Préchotain on her home island before being spotted by OL at 16.

4. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) - 91

(Image credit: EA)

The owner of the best full name on this list – Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid Miedema – also lays claim to a supreme scoring record for her country, bagging 69 goals in 89 games. Arsenal fans love her just as much as the Dutch do, having walloped 46 in 47 since joining from Bayern in 2017.

5. Amandine Henry (France) - 91

(Image credit: EA)

She might not be related to Thierry, but that hasn’t prevented this Henry becoming a similar force for her national side: the defensive midfielder has worn the captain’s armband since late 2017. Like Renard she’s a fixture of the Lyon team which won the last three Champions League tournaments.

6. Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany) - 91

(Image credit: EA)

More Lyon, Lyon, Lyon. Marozsan joined the French powerhouse in 2016 and represents Germany at international level despite being born in Hungary. In 2007 she became the youngest ever Bundesliga player, turning out for Saarbrücken at 14 years and 7 months. At 15 years and 4 months she became its youngest goalscorer.

7. Lucy Bronze (England) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

A Lyon success story with a surprise twist: Bronze returned home to join Manchester City in the summer after collecting a preposterous nine trophies in four years on French soil. A right-back by trade, England’s best player started out at Sunderland before enjoying successful spells with Everton and Liverpool.

8. Eugenie Le Sommer (France) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

Yet another key member of the Lyon side which has dominated the women’s game in recent years. Le Sommer has smashed an absurd 163 goals in 175 for her club over the last decade, adding 82 more in 172 matches for France. No wonder Lyon can’t stop winning everything.

9. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

The highest-ranked Scandinavian in FIFA 21 emerged with Stabaek, before crossing the border into Sweden for a brief spell with Tyreso. She eventually made her name in Germany with VFL Wolfsburg, cutting in off the wing to score 29 times in 88 games. Last year she signed for Barcelona and, at 25, has a big future ahead.

10. Tobin Heath (USA) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

Like Rapinoe, Heath notched World Cup winners medals with her country in 2015 and 2019, although she’s carved out a very different career path. The tricksy forward spent time with PSG in 2013 and 2014, before making 79 appearances for Portland Thorns. This summer she signed for Manchester United.

11. Alex Morgan (USA) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

Another American to recently join the Women’s Premier League, Morgan will play out the current campaign for Tottenham Hotspur after signing from (you’ve guessed it!) Lyon. She too is a 2015 and 2019 World Cup winner, and series devotees will recognise her as a key player in FIFA 19’s The Journey storyline mode.

12. Lieke Martens (Netherlands) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

UEFA Women’s Player Of The Year in 2017 and FIFA Women’s Player Of The Year in 2018, winger Martens has settled perfectly at Barcelona after early spells with Heerenveen, VVV-Venlo, Standard Liege, Duisburg, Goteborg and Rosengard. She won last season’s Primera Division with Barca.

13. Almuth Schult (Germany) - 89

(Image credit: EA)

A gold medallist at the 2016 Olympics, Schult edges out Lyon’s Sarah Bouhaddi and PSV’s Sari van Veenendaal for the honour of best goalkeeper in FIFA 21. She’s been established as Germany’s number one for four years, and next season will be her eighth for club side VFL Wolfsburg.

14. Christine Sinclair (Canada) - 89

(Image credit: EA)

296 caps. 186 goals. Take a breath and consider those numbers for a minute. They’re not taken from your local pub league, but the international game: Sinclair really has struck nearly 200 times for Canada since debuting in 2000. Astonishing. She appeared on the Canadian cover of FIFA 16, alongside Alex Morgan and Steph Catley.

15. Julie Ertz (USA) - 88

(Image credit: EA)

Heard this one before? Yep, Ertz is the fourth player on this list to have won the World Cup with the United States in both 2015 and 2019. No UK move for her this summer, however: she’s spent her entire career with Chicago Red Stars, racking up 20 goals in 102 games at the time of writing.