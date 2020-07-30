FIFA 21 stadiums guide: 6 grounds we’d like to see, plus the full stadiums list

The FIFA 21 stadiums list has likely been impacted by Covid-19, much as every other aspect of daily life. In previous years, such as FIFA 20, EA’s scanning team spent spring traversing the globe in order to photograph and measure football grounds. There’s no way that’s occurred for FIFA 21. But at this point we don’t know how much groundwork was carried out last year, or whether stadiums will be patched in later - so there is still hope of new grounds making the game. Below we predict which they’ll be, as part of your FIFA 21 stadiums guide.

Elland Road (Leeds United)

(Image credit: Lufc83 CC BY-SA 3.0)

Every Premier League stadium has featured in EA’s footy sim going back to FIFA 15, with Bramall Lane (Sheffield United) the single new inclusion last year. Leeds United’s promotion in June may have occurred too late for Elland Road to make FIFA 21’s 9 October release date, but it’ll be in at some point. Our prediction is that the famous Yorkshire ground will be added in a November patch, alongside starheads for Leeds and fellow promoted side West Bromwich Albion.

Estadio da Luz (Benfica)

(Image credit: Alvesgaspar CC BY-SA 3.0)

Portuguese giants Benfica were announced as an EA partner club in 2020, but this had little effect on FIFA 20 other than ads for the game appearing in the real stadium. That’s expected to change this year, after Jota was pictured being scanned for FIFA 21. If EA was in town to capture player likenesses, they surely garnered all the key info for the stadium too – giving it a strong chance of a long-overdue debut this October.

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

(Image credit: EA)

One of the most popular stadiums in the FIFA series disappeared in 2018, after Konami secured the exclusive license to famous Argentine side Boca Juniors. That’s all changed ahead of the upcoming season. Boca vice president Mario Pergolini told Argentine radio show Vorterix (via Goal) that the club will be fully licensed in FIFA 21, and that it was a mistake to move away from EA in the first place. That means the return of the Bombonera for a few years at least.

Gillette Stadium (New England Revolution)

(Image credit: EA)

MLS club New England Revolution’s stadium has never appeared in FIFA. But it doubles as the notoriously tough-to-visit home of the NFL’s New England Patriots, meaning it’s been in FIFA’s brother-from-an-American-mother series – yes, I mean Madden 21 – going back decades. With Covid-19 making it tough for the scanning team to travel, perhaps EA Canada’s design whizzes took existing assets and dimensions from colleagues at EA Tiburon? If they’ve done so it might mean a FIFA 21 appearance for Soldier Field (Chicago Fire) too. Cool.

Schwarzwald-Stadion (Freiberg)

(Image credit: Markus Unger CC BY 2.0)

Just four Bundesliga clubs started the 2019-20 season missing their official stadium in FIFA 20. One of those (Paderborn) has since been relegated, while the best known (Bayern Munich) has an exclusive deal with PES 2021. According to German football mag Heimspiel (via fifaultimateteam.it) the EA scanning team visited Freiburg in 2019 to carry out face scans, and you’d hope Schwarzwald-Stadion was captured at the same time. That would just leave Union Berlin, and any clubs promoted from Bundesliga 2, without their proper grounds.

Mordavia Arena (FC Mordovia Saransk)

(Image credit: EA)

EA’s 2018 FIFA World Cup DLC, a free add-on to FIFA 18, featured 12 beautifully rendered stadiums which seemed certain to appear in FIFA 19 – only for Komani and PES 2019 to nab the Russian league license. However, the ‘Rest Of World’ selection of teams could provide a workaround. Three of those 12 stadia belong to clubs who play outside of the top flight: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium (FC Nizhny Novgorod), Mordovia Arena (FC Mordovia Saransk), and Kaliningrad Stadium (FC Baltika Kaliningrad). By featuring those teams in FIFA 21, it could re-insert the respective home grounds too.

Predicted FIFA 21 stadiums list*

All of these stadiums were in FIFA 20, and are expected to return.

International

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Turkey)

Wembley Stadium (England)

Premier League

Anfield (Liverpool)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Carrow Road (Norwich City)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James' Park (Newcastle United)

St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

The Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)

EFL

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

KCOM Stadium (Hull City)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (Queens Park Rangers)

Liberty Stadium (Swansea City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Ligue 1

Groupama Stadium (Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris SG)

Serie A

San Siro (AC Milan / Inter Milan)

Stadio Olimpico (Lazio / AS Roma)

ROTW

Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Otkritie Arena (Spartak Moscow)

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

MLS

BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps)

CenturyLink Field (Seattle Sounders)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

Liga BBVA MX

Estadio Azteca (Club America)

Saudi Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)

Meiji Yasuda J1

Panasonic Stadium Suita (Gamba Osaka)

Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Commerzbank-Arena (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

Opel Arena (1. FSV Mainz)

PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Volkswagen Arena (Wolfsburg)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2

HDI-Arena (Hannover 96)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (Stuttgart)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

La Liga Santander

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe CF)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Municipal de Butarque (CD Leganes)

Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

Reale Seguros Stadium (Real Sociedad)

Wanda Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

La Liga Smartbank

Estadio El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)

Estadio ABANCA-Riazor (Deportivo La Coruna)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga CF)

Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

Forest Park Stadium

Ivy Lane

Molton Road

O Dromo

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion