FIFA 21 loyalty glitch: How to get max chemistry in Ultimate Team with no losses added to your record

It's been a well-known trick for years now and the FIFA 21 loyalty glitch is back once again, for those looking to gain chemistry with transfer market-bought players. The loyalty glitch in FIFA 21 is incredibly handy for some particularly tricky squad building challenges. Here's how to do the FIFA 21 loyalty glitch without any extra losses on your Ultimate Team record.

What is the FIFA 21 loyalty glitch?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

As mentioned before, the loyalty glitch in FIFA has been around for years. It's a quick trick to get max loyalty on all your players so they can hit 10 chemistry in your squad. This is useful for SBCs like Loyal Lads and First XI where the best solutions absolutely require 100 chemistry and you can't add a manager to get the usual boost.

If you're unsure what loyalty is, it's essentially a hidden game mechanic that gives players a +1 boost to chemistry. Players only get loyalty if you're their first owner – so you got them in a pack – or once they've played 10 matches for your club. Playing 10 matches with a squad of players you only want to submit in an SBC is a massive pain, which is where the loyalty glitch comes into play.

How to do the FIFA 21 loyalty glitch on PS4 and Xbox One

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Doing the FIFA 21 loyalty glitch on PS4 and Xbox One is quite simple. Firstly, you need to buy all the players you want loyalty on and stick them in a new squad. To save time, stick all the players in the SBC, then press L2/LT and copy the squad.

Now you want to head to Squad Battles, and select any match, then start the game. Shortly after kicking off – as soon as the timer appears in the top-left, around the 30-40 second mark – pause the game.

Head to your console network settings and disconnect from the internet. Return to FIFA 21 and you should see a pop-up that says you lost connection to the EA servers. Press X/A and you'll return to the main menu.

Go back to your console network settings and reconnect to the internet. Jump back into Ultimate Team and check the stats for one of your players. Their games played for your club should've jumped up by one, but your record should be the same as it was prior to the match you disconnected from. To get loyalty on all 11 players, you just need to do that nine more times.

That's all there is to it! It's a nifty time-saving trick that FIFA veterans have been using for years but still hasn't been patched out of the game.