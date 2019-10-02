FIFA 20 best young wingers: 10 pacy wide players to sign in career mode

If your preferred style of football is to use rapid players on the wings, then you're going to want to sign some of the FIFA 20 best young wingers. FIFA 20 wonderkids are hard to come by if you don't know exactly who to look for, but for those of you who want to plan for the future in your FIFA 20 Career Mode and only sign the very best, let us help. From insane pace to five star skills, there's plenty of options in FIFA 20 to go for, and we've got the very best here in our FIFA 20 best young wingers guide.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Kicking things off as the best young winger in FIFA 20, without a shadow of a doubt, is Jadon Sancho. The English wonderkid is plying his trade at Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga amidst rumours of a move to either of the Manchester clubs. In-game, he's boasting an insane 88 pace and 90 dribbling, and when combined with his five star skill moves, makes him an absolute monster at just 19-years-old. His 84 overall can rise to 92, but he also has a £74m release clause. Gotta pay the big bucks for the talent!

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid's explosive left winger, is even faster than Sancho with 93 pace, but slightly less dribbling at 86. Of course, the young Brazilian also has five star skills and with a current 79 overall, has even more room to grow in order to reach his 92 potential. He's valued at £21m but you can expect to pay a fair bit more in order to acquire his services.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid sure love their young left wingers... Rodrygo is just a year younger than Vinicius Jr., and is one step behind in almost every aspect. Don't view this as a bad thing though; he's cheaper and you'll have an extra year to nurture him into his prime, since he can grow by a whopping 13 to 89. If you're in career mode for the long haul, Rodrygo is a solid shout.

Pedro De la Vega (Lanus)

Argentina is one of the best countries to look to for promising young talent, and Pedro De la Vega is one of the best. A right winger with a value of just £3.3m, De la Vega may have just a 70 overall now, but it can increase to a formidable 88. Only having three star skills is one of his only weaknesses, as he's rapid with 86 pace and at 5'10" tall with 82 jumping, he can score a fair few headers too.

Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

A name that should be familiar to most Premier League fans, Ismaila Sarr is currently at the struggling Watford. He's one of their brightest prospects however, and is one of the fastest players in the entire game with 94 pace. His four star skills and 80 dribbling – not to mention 84 shot power – make Sarr a versatile option if you want someone proven without spending the big bucks.

Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen)

If you've been playing FIFA for the last few years then you'll know all about Leon Bailey, Bayer Leverkusen's fast Jamaican. He's a well rounded player who excels at bombing down the left wing, and can keep the ball impressively too with 82 and 86 ball control and dribbling respectively. He's another expensive one though, so pick him up if you want an instant impact.

Agustin Urzi (Banfield)

Back over to Argentina now and Agustin Urzi is another unknown talent. As you'd expect, he's an absolute speed demon, although the lack of four star skills is disappointing. He's seriously cheap though at just £2m and while his overall at the start is only 69, he can quickly surge forwards to 88.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Chelsea fans know all about Callum Hudson-Odoi, as he's one of their brightest young prospects right now. You'll need to snap him up quick before someone else grabs him (he went to Marseille in my game), but if you can acquire his talents, you'll have a right winger who can fly from a 74 overall to 88. While he's still got 85 pace, that's not quite as fast as some of the others on this list, but he more than makes up for it with a number of other stats above 80.

Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague)

Now here's one for the future. Adam Hlozek is just 16-years-old and while none of his stats are above 75 yet, his 70 overall can be developed into an impressive 86. He's 6'1" and his highest stat is his 75 strength, so he's much more suited to those who don't rely on pace.

If you're looking for an alternate option to Hlozek, make sure you also check out 16-year-old Jeremy Doku who does excel in the speed department, but lacks in other areas.

Takefusa Kubo (RCD Mallorca)

Finally, we have the Japanese wonderkid Takefasa Kubo. He's signed to Real Madrid but is on loan at RCD Mallorca, and while he isn't the fastest of the bunch, he's got a lot of potential. He's only valued at £3.3m and his 70 overall can soar to 87 eventually, so he's more than worth it. Plus, how often is it we see wonderkids from countries like Japan?!