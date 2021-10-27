Far Cry 6 McKay spare or kill choice explained

The Far Cry 6 McKay spare or kill choice has you decide whether you're going to let the oily CEO survive, or put him down on behalf of Yara itself. Sean McKay is clearly evil, but he's also wealthy and powerful and is motivated to ensure that you let him live. So when McKay plans to flee the country and Dani gets in his way, choices have to be made about whether mercy, money or murderousness take priority in how you deal with him. We'll outline both options in Far Cry 6 and their consequences below.

Should you spare or kill McKay in Far Cry 6?

Killing McKay in Far Cry 6 is a choice that occurs at the end of The Deported mission, and what you do depends largely on your personal priorities. On the one hand, the game really hasn't given him much value as a person or character. If he was left floating face down in the ocean, nobody would cry about it except maybe a few shareholders.

On the other hand, he's promising to make it worth your while if you keep your weapons holstered, so maybe funding the revolution is more important than an act of revenge? We'll outline the specific consequences to help you make a choice below.

Kill McKay

If you choose to kill Sean McKay, Dani gets a piece of equipment - the wrist item "Canadian, Eh?" When equipped, this item gives you a small amount of Pesos for every enemy you kill with poison. Easily done with the right weapons and modifications, though it might not be as profitable as the alternative…

Spare McKay

If you choose to spare Sean McKay, you don't get any equipment - instead, he gives you 5000 Pesos and escapes. There's no real plot divergence either way; McKay is out of the story and he has no plans on coming back anytime soon. Yelena will be upset that he still lived, but this just alters a few dialogue lines rather than the actual course of the game.

Best choice

Of these two options, we suggest going for the kill, though it probably doesn't matter much either way. At this phase in the game you're likely doing well enough financially-speaking that 5000 Yaran Pesos won't make or break you, but that's also the reason why getting that wrist band isn't especially essential. For what it's worth, you get roughly 10-20 Pesos for every kill done in this manner, so it's hardly a huge source of income and you'd have to go through a lot of poisoned Castillos to make 5000. If you're feeling especially strapped, let him go and pocket the money; otherwise feel free to blow his side parting off and walk away with a unique item.

