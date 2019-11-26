Destiny 2's Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions are 40% off for Black Friday

Bungie's getting in on the Black Friday game deals with some sizable discounts on Destiny 2's expansions. For a limited time, you can get Forsaken for $15 and Shadowkeep for $21 - both discounts of 40% - on all platforms. The Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes with season passes for the rest of Year 3 (a $30 value), is also 25% off at $45 on all platforms. You can find store links for all three on Bungie's website .

If you're one of the many free-to-play Guardians who only got into Bungie's shared-world shooter through Destiny 2: New Light , here's a quick rundown of what these expansions get you. We'll start with Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, the most recent expansion.

Shadowkeep kicked off Year 3 of Destiny 2. It added a new raid, dungeon, and destination (the Moon), as well as a short but compelling campaign. It also introduced some of the best and most enjoyable end-game grinds in Destiny's history, as well as some of its most potent weapons. Shadowkeep comes with the pass to the Season of the Undying, which will end on December 11. If you start playing right now, you can still hit the lion's share of the seasonal activities, though. You can find more details in our Destiny 2: Shadowkeep review .

Forsaken is to Year 2 what Shadowkeep is to Year 3. More importantly, Forsaken was also Bungie's answer to the problems of Year 1. It totally overhauled Destiny 2's weapon and Power systems, and on top of a dungeon and raid, it delivered two fantastic destinations (the Tangled Shore and the Dreaming City) as well as a lengthy campaign, the impact of which is still seen in the game today. The activities in Forsaken are less relevant nowadays, but its campaign and destinations alone are worth the price of admission, and quite frankly everyone deserves to run Shattered Throne and Last Wish at least once. You can find more details in our Destiny 2: Forsaken review .