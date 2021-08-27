Destiny 2 The Witch Queen – Everything we know about the upcoming expansion

Bungie has officially revealed Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, the next expansion. With the cunning Hive goddess, Savathun somehow running off to her Throne World with the power of the Light, it's up to Guardians to journey there and put an end to her newly empowered army of Hive Lightbearers. As is typical of Destiny 2 expansions, players will get access to a new destination, a new Raid, and even more weapons. That’s not all though, as The Witch Queen is also offering players plenty of new surprises in the form of the Glaive weapon type, a new weapon crafting system, and a revamp for the existing Void Subclasses. Let’s look at everything we know so far about the Witch Queen.

Savathun’s Throne World is the new Destiny 2 The Witch Queen destination in the campaign

(Image credit: Bungie)

With a new Destiny 2 expansion, comes a new destination to explore. This time, The Witch Queen isn’t adding a place in our Solar System but is instead bringing in Savathun’s Throne World. For anyone that doesn’t know, Throne Worlds are small universes created by powerful Hive gods that prevent them from ever truly dying in the normal material universe. However, if they die in their Throne World, that means game over forever.

This new location has been described as an “uncharted wonderland of secrets and lies”, and features a grand palace, overgrown swamps, and a lone pyramid ship from the Darkness’ Black Fleet. In The Witch Queen’s campaign, you’ll be journeying to Savathun’s Throne World to uncover more about her lies, alone or with friends, and even on a harder difficulty. A Legendary difficulty camping option will also be available and will reward players for their efforts if they emerge successful. In this mode, enemies hit harder, respawning is heavily restricted, and enemies scale in difficulty depending on how many of you are in the fireteam.

Destiny 2 Hive Guardians are a new The Witch Queen enemy

(Image credit: Bungie)

In Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, you’ll be facing off against Savathun’s Lucent Brood of Hive Guardians. Presumably we’ll learn about how Savathun steals the power of Light by the end of Season of the Lost, but for now we know she’s used it to create Hive Ghosts that can resurrect and empower dead Hive with powers similar to the Guardians’.

In the trailers for The Witch Queen, we get brief glimpses of some of these abilities, including a Hive warrior holding and then throwing two Void shields exactly like a Sentinel Titan can. A Wizard-like Hive soldier also creates an Arc lightning storm in a similar way to a Warlock, and another Hive enemy throws a volley of Solar knives like a Hunter. As with normal Guardians and their Ghosts, Lucent Hive can also be resurrected by their Hive Ghosts, which seems like it’s going to make them tough to deal with. You will thankfully be able to find and crush Hive Ghosts to prevent any further resurrections.

There’s a new Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid

(Image credit: Bungie)

Details on the new Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid are of course very sparse at the moment. What we do know is that it will take place within the Darkness pyramid ship that lives in the swamps of Savathun’s Throne World. A brief description of the Raid hints at an “ancient danger imprisoned within” the pyramid, which we’ll likely have to put an end to and get some sweet loot out of it.

Destiny 2 is also getting another six-player, matchmade, offensive-style activity, like Override and Astral Alignment, called Conflict Eternal. Not much is known about this either for the moment, but an image does show a team Guardians fighting their way through Lucent Brood Hive towards the palace in Savathun’s Throne World.

The Witch Queen will add Glaives and a new weapon crafting system to Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Weapons in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen are getting some major new additions with this expansion. Not only is there going to be an entirely new weapon type, the Glaive, but new weapons will be craftable so that you can get your ideal roll more easily. Glaives are a new type of melee-based energy weapon. They’re Destiny 2’s first ever first-person melee weapon, but they can also fire off ranged projectiles and deploy shields.

(Image credit: Bungie)

To get a Glaive, any of the new Throne World destination weapons, and the Season 16 seasonal weapons, you’ll need to craft them. This more deterministic way of getting weapons means players will be able to have greater control over their weapon rolls, and they can add mods and shaders to create unique combinations. You’ll also level up your weapons as you use them, making them better over time.

How Glaives and the new weapon crafting system come into Destiny 2 is a mystery for now, but based on Bungie’s description, it seems like that pyramid ship relic orb from Shadowkeep has something to do with it. The Witch Queen will introduce this new weapon crafting system to Destiny 2, but it will be expanded on with new weapons and even some old ones over time.

The Witch Queen is bringing a Stasis-style Void Class revamp

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Beyond Light saw the introduction of the first Darkness Subclass in Destiny history, Stasis. It uses an entirely new Subclass customization system involving Aspect and Fragments that is wildly different to the fixed paths of the Light Subclasses, and Bungie is beginning to update the old Light Subclasses with the launch of The Witch Queen, starting with Void.

Like Stasis with its freeze, slow, and shatter keywords, Void will be getting the keyword treatment too. The main three are suppression, weaken, and volatile, the latter of which will causes enemies to explode when they die or take more damage. Other Void keywords, include overshield, devour, and invisibility. Bungie said that players will be able to craft Void Subclass builds that mimic the original fixed paths but there will also be plenty of new abilities from Aspects and Fragments. For example, Warlocks get an Aspect that creates a sentient black hole that can launch itself at a target whenever you place a Rift. The black hole damages enemies and siphons it to the Warlock as ability energy or health.

This decision by Bungie does mean that another Darkness Subclass was skipped in favor of updating what is already in Destiny 2. Solar and Arc will see a revamp with Aspects and Fragments in future seasons in 2022.

New Destiny 2 endgame activities are coming beyond The Witch Queen

(Image credit: Bungie)

Beyond the Witch Queen, Bungie has confirmed that new PvE Raid or Dungeon activities will be coming to Destiny 2 with every season. Season 16 will launch with The Witch Queen and its new Raid, and we will be treated to two new Dungeons and another reprised version of a classic Destiny 2 Raid throughout 2022. While the Dungeons will likely be part of a Season Pass, the reprised Raid will be free for all Destiny 2 players.

It was also revealed that weekly Raid and Dungeon rotations will be added to Destiny 2 at some point in 2022. These rotations will give players new ways to earn rewards in both old and new PvE endgame activities every week.

Season of the Lost is going to last about half a year so the road to The Witch Queen is going to be a long one. The official reveal gave a tease at some of the biggest things coming up, but undoubtedly there will be more information to come before the expansion launches.

