Everything coming in the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack and celebration event

The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary event and content pack for Bungie are arriving soon and they are bringing a lot of new activities, loot, and balance changes. The Anniversary Pack is a new content bundle that will include a ton of cosmetic items, a new treasure-themed Dungeon, and the triumphant return of the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher from Destiny. Furthermore, when the weekly reset hits on December 7, Destiny 2 will go into full party mode as the Bungie 30th Anniversary celebration event begins, which will introduce a new six-player matchmade Offensive activity to earn classic loot. A massive balance update will also go live with the celebrations so there’ll be plenty of things to check out. Here’s what you need to know about the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and special event coming to Destiny 2.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2 starts with the weekly reset at 5pm UTC on Tuesday, December 7. At the same time, the 30th Anniversary Pack and the mega balance update – which you may have read about if you’ve been keeping up with recent This Week At Bungie blogs – will go live too.

Currently, we’re not too sure how long the Anniversary event and its new six-player activity will be around. It could either be an event that lasts a few weeks until The Dawning winter holiday event starts, or it could remain until The Witch Queen’s launch in February 2022 to give Guardians plenty of time to plunder some classic loot. The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, however, is a permanent collection of content that you buy separately, so you do not need to worry about an end date for that.

What is the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary?

Bungie, the development studio behind the Destiny franchise, is throwing a big party in Destiny 2 to celebrate the studio’s 30th birthday, including crossovers and references to several of its previous game franchises. This is coming in the form of the free Bungie 30th Anniversary celebration event and the premium Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. An important point to clarify is that these are separate things that become available at the same time. So, how do they differ?

Details on the special Bungie 30th Anniversary event are actually quite sparse, but here’s what we know so far. This event is free to all players and seems like it’s going to function like any other Destiny 2 in-game event. It will include a new six-player, matchmade Offensive activity – think Override and Astral Alignment – called Dares of Eternity, which will allow players to earn classic Destiny gear, and it looks like Xur will appear too. Dares of Eternity will feature, “new secrets to unravel, and collectible rewards that commemorate our long and storied history”, according to Bungie.

The Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, however, is a premium downloadable content pack that you must buy, similar to a regular annual expansion for Destiny 2. You can buy the pack on your platform store of choice on its own for £21.99/$24.99, or as part of the Destiny 2 Witch Queen Deluxe Edition + 30th Anniversary Bundle for £87.99/$99.99 which also includes The Witch Queen expansion and all its deluxe extras. Be aware that the pack only works on the platform you buy it on, even if you have cross-save enabled. For example, if you buy the pack on Xbox and then switch to playing Destiny 2 on Steam, you will have to buy the pack again on Steam to access the pack’s content.

What do you get in the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack?

If you get the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, you’ll unlock lots of new things for yourself in Destiny 2. The main thing you’ll want to try out is the new treasure-themed Dungeon, which is set in the original loot cave in the Cosmodrome. From this Dungeon, you’ll be able to earn an armour set for each class themed around the Thorn Exotic Hand Cannon. You can also get fan-favourite Destiny 1 Legendary weapons, such as the Eyasluna Hand Cannon and the 1000-Yard Stare Sniper Rifle. Bungie has thrown in a few new weapons inspired by their previous games too, including the Claymore Sword from Myth and a Shotgun inspired by Marathon.

Destiny fans will also be overjoyed to see Gjallarhorn’s return as part of the Anniversary Pack too. We don’t know any specifics when it comes to unlocking the Exotic Rocket Launcher just yet, but we do know that it’ll be from an Exotic Quest. We also know that an Exotic Catalyst will be available for Gjallarhorn that will unlock the weapon’s full potential in Destiny 2.

As for armor, you’ll be able to deck out your Guardians with six armor ornament sets (two for each Class) themed around Bungie’s history. Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks all get a Marathon-themed armor ornament set and a Bungie Streetwear set which includes plenty of nods to Destiny’s past, Bungie, and even Halo. The Warlock’s dark, scaley coat and silver segmented armor is clearly inspired by the Arbiter from Halo, while Titans have a distinctly Master Chief-esque green helmet and orange visor combo, denim jacket, and a shoulder pad covered in Needler crystals. Finally, Hunters get a purple Bungie hoodie, a gas mask helmet, and big shoes which give them an almost Covenant Grunt-like appearance.

There are plenty more cosmetic items available in the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2 that we don’t know about too. It looks like we’ll be getting emotes, emblems, Ghost shells, and Sparrows – such as this Gjallarhorn inspired one – to unlock too.

Destiny 2 is also getting a mega Anniversary balance patch

Even with the Bungie 30th Anniversary celebrations adding in lots of new cosmetic items, weapons, armor, and a few activities, Destiny 2 is getting one of its biggest balance patches to date. The patch coincides with the Anniversary event’s release, so when the time comes on December 7, everything should download together.

While we won’t go through all the patch notes – although you can read the weapon changes and subclass changes here – we’ve assembled a relatively short list of important updates for certain Subclass Abilities, weapons, perks, and mods:

Subclass Abilities:

Every Subclass Ability – that’s every Grenade, Melee, Class, and Super Ability – now has an individually tuned cooldown time and has been balanced too

For example, Arc Hunter Flux Grenades will now have a cooldown of 182 seconds, up from 82 seconds, and no longer have tracking projectiles, but are now sticky, thrown faster, and can one-hit kill Guardians in PvP

Super Abilities are now separated into cooldown tiers. Super ability regeneration now relies on dealing and taking damage, rather than passive regeneration and kills. Primary weapons offer the best Super regeneration

Lots of Exotic Armor pieces are getting their ability regeneration perks adjusted

Hunter Dodge has a slightly increased cooldown at higher Mobility stat tiers and it no longer breaks tracking on things like rockets and other projectiles

Shatterdive has been nerfed a lot

Titan Shoulder Charge abilities can no longer one-hit kill in PvP

Warlock melee speed has been increased and ranged has been reduced to match Titan and Hunter melee

Handheld Supernova for Void Warlocks will no longer one-hit kill in PvP

Weapons:

Linear Fusion Rifles, Bows, and pellet spread Shotguns are all getting PvE damage buffs

Vex Mythoclast is getting its aim assist nerfed and now requires three Guardian kills to become fully Overcharged instead of two.

Arbalest now has intrinsic Anti-Barrier rounds

Cryosthesia 77K will get a rework to make it more useful in PvE

Whisper of the Worm’s Whispered Breathing perk from the catalyst now activates faster, White Nail now auto-fills the magazine with two shots from reserves and creates one (instead of pulling all three from reserves), and its PvE damage has been increased by 10%

DARCI is getting improvements to its Personal Assistant perk and a 20% damage buff in PvE

Weapon Perks and Mods:

Adrenaline Junkie is now similar to Swashbuckler in that it grants a stacking damage buff that instantly reaches x5 with a grenade kill

Vorpal Weapon causes primary ammo weapons to deal even more bonus damage to bosses but heavy ammo weapons will get a smaller damage bonus

Whirlwind Blade for Swords is getting nerfed and now has 10 stacks instead of five to reach its maximum damage bonus

Pulse Monitor now activates when you have 30% of you shield remaining, instead of 90% of you health remaining so it will activate for more frequently

All Destiny 2 players will get a new mod called Full-Auto Retrofit which makes any Hand Cannon, Sidearm, Scout Rifle, or Pulse Rifle fully automatic. This is a temporary accessibility option that will be replaced with a better one sometime after The Witch Queen launches

