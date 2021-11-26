What we know about the Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn rocket launcher’s return

Players can get the Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher as part of the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. The premium add-on pack launches on December 7 and includes a new treasure-themed Dungeon set in the Cosmodrome loot cave, two Bungie-themed armor ornament sets, and an Exotic Quest for the reprised Gjallarhorn. This weapon was phenomenally powerful in Destiny 1, and players have been wondering about the potential for it’s return in Destiny 2 for years. And what better time than Bungie’s 30th birthday? Here’s everything we know so far about Gjallarhorn’s triumphant return in Destiny 2.

What is Gjallarhorn and why is it so good?

If you’re a Destiny 2 fan, but never played Destiny 1, there’s still a good chance that you’ve at least heard of Gjallarhorn. It is an Exotic Rocket Launcher that was so powerful that it was the answer to almost any fight in Destiny 1 and was seen as a requirement for getting into Raid parties. It had tracking rockets, a secret proximity-detonation perk, and Wolfpack Rounds – Gjallarhorn’s Exotic Perk – which caused its rockets to split into tracking cluster missiles after detonating, dealing devastating amounts of extra damage.

It was perhaps too powerful. Bungie did not reprise Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2, and it seemed like they never would, especially with the impossible task of bringing back such a mythical weapon while not making it just as overpowered or nerfing it into the ground to the point that it would be useless. Now with Bungie’s 30th Anniversary approaching, Gjallarhorn is coming back in Destiny 2.

Any players expecting a one-to-one copy of the Destiny 1 Gjallarhorn should temper their expectations, however. Bungie has said that the Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn has been “carefully updated for the Destiny 2 sandbox”, so it’s unlikely to be identical to its predecessor. It probably won’t be as devastating in terms of its overall damage, and we reckon the launcher’s capacity may be reduced to one rocket instead of two.

How to get Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2

Unfortunately, such a legendary weapon will only be obtainable if you buy the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2. The pack’s contents will become available on December 7 with the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Bungie celebration event. You can buy the pack on your platform store of choice on its own for £21.99/$24.99, or as part of a bundle with The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition. As well as a new treasure-themed Dungeon set in the Cosmodrome loot cave, and a few new sets of armor and ornaments, players that buy the pack will also get access to a new Exotic Quest to unlock Gjallarhorn.

However, we don’t yet know any specifics surrounding how to begin the quest or what the quest entails. Based on the weapon’s lore as a legendary weapon that was manufactured from the armor of Guardians that died in battle, the quest could involve players following a similar journey to create their own, or it could be that we plunder some pre-Destiny 2 loot vaults to find one. We also know that an Exotic Catalyst will be available to unlock for Gjallarhorn too, that will unlock the weapon’s full potential.

We’ll have more guides coming soon about how to complete the Gjallarhorn quest and other things in the Bungie 30th Anniversary event, so keep an eye out for more information on how to get this historical weapon.

