Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the mystery fourth expansion coming after Lightfall

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the name of the game's next upcoming expansion, due to arrive after Lightfall.

During today's Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcase, developer Bungie took to Twitter to confirm the name of the expansion that will draw the current Light and Darkness saga to a close. After The Witch Queen, which is now set to be released in February 2022, we'll move to Lightfall, which is currently expected some time in early 2023.

The Light and Darkness saga will come to a dramatic conclusion in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.Make no mistake. Destiny 2 will continue beyond. pic.twitter.com/LwA14MIq0eAugust 24, 2021 See more

This is the first time that Bungie has revealed what's due to come after Lightfall, which means there's no word on when we can expect the mystery expansion to arrive. What we do know, however, is that in spite of the fact that roughly the next couple of years of Destiny 2 have already been planned out, the studio isn't stopping there.

In that tweet, and in the showcase itself, Bungie told fans to "make no mistake. Destiny 2 will continue beyond." The four images, showing off artwork attached to the three upcoming expansions, features a fourth panel, reiterating the message that the game will continue after the Light and Darkness arc draws to an end.

Bungie hinted at the Final Shape back in February, when it was forced to delay The Witch Queen from this fall to next year. Originally a trilogy, the developer explained that it would be adding a fourth chapter. That could be several years away, however - at the current release cadence, even The Final Shape might not arrive until 2024, which could mean whatever's next is significantly further away.

