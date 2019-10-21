How to get Recluse in Destiny 2, and why it's so good

Whether you're new to Destiny 2 or you've been playing since Forsaken, you've definitely heard of the Recluse. You've probably heard it, too, since everyone and their dog uses it, and with good reason. The Recluse is a Pinnacle submachine gun, and it's also the strongest primary weapon to ever grace Destiny or Destiny 2. Even after its recent nerf, Recluse is still far and away the most powerful submachine gun in the game, not to mention the best primary weapon for most situations, and it's well worth getting whether you enjoy PvE or PvP.

How to get Recluse

Recluse has one of the simplest but most challenging Pinnacle quests. You can grab the quest from Crucible master Shaxx in the Tower, and as you may have guessed, you'll need to play a lot of Crucible to finish it. The Recluse quest is tied to the Triumph "The Stuff of Myth," which requires you to reach Fabled rank in the Competitive Crucible playlist and, separately, win many Crucible matches (usually 30 to 50 depending on the game mode).

You need to reach 2,100 Glory to hit Fabled. Most players will get enough wins to complete the other part of the Triumph in the process, but if you still need wins after you hit Fabled, you can play normal Crucible for 1% progress per win, just know that wins in Competitive are worth more.

Sadly, there isn't much we can do to make the Competitive grind any easier. We've got some general Destiny 2 Crucible tips that will help you out, but in the end, you've just got to pull your socks up and get it done. The good news is that Competitive was recently updated so that losses are less punishing and wins are generally worth more depending on the matchmaking. A solo Survival playlist is also available for players who don't have a squad to play with, which is great. It's never been easier to get Recluse, but it's still not easy, so be prepared.

Why Recluse is so good

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you need a little motivation during your Competitive climb, remember that Recluse is absolutely bonkers. Its unique perk, Master of Arms, dramatically increases its damage whenever you get a kill with Recluse or any other weapon. This lets you shred through groups of enemies or swap to Recluse for a quick follow-up kill. Its other perk, Feeding Frenzy, also enables fast reloads after any kill so you can keep the bullet hose flowing.

As if it wasn't strong enough already, Recluse also benefited enormously from the seasonal Artifact introduced in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. This Artifact offers two mods that work well with Recluse. Firstly, Anti-Barrier Rounds for auto rifles and submachine guns. This mod turns Recluse into a shield-eating machine in end game activities like Nightfalls and the Garden of Salvation, and it synergizes extremely well with the Breach Refractor which refunds grenade energy on piercing kills. Secondly, and just as importantly, you can get a one-cost version of Enhanced Submachine Gun Loader through the Artifact. Coupled with Feeding Frenzy, this makes reloading Recluse almost instantaneous.

Recluse is disgustingly good, frankly, and it's undoubtedly the primary reason that Pinnacle weapons were discontinued in favor of Ritual weapons. I wouldn't be surprised to see Recluse nerfed again in the near future, but for the time being, it's absolutely bananas, so go get it.