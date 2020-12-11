Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature quest: How to get your car back

The Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature quest is one of the first missions added to your list of Side Jobs at the start of Act 2. You'll be told to go and pick up your vehicle from the garage within your apartment building. It'll get triggered when your car gets totalled by a surprisingly out of control Delamaine.

Sadly, unless you've somehow made loads of eddies between the start of the game and now, it's going to be pretty tricky to get yourself a new ride while you wait for your car to be fixed.

You can try and speed up that process by skipping in-game time. There's an option in the main menu where your map and inventory etc is listed, in the bottom left-hand corner. But, multiple users are reporting that this doesn't actually help.

Instead, make sure to start the Delamain Tune Up Side Job, as this will actually make sure the AI actually starts repairs on your car.

You can also pick up the Heroes Side Job, which involves calling Jackie's mother - Mama Welles - to check in on her. If you sent Jackie's body home, or left it in the car while you spoke to Dex, this will open up a lovely mission where you attend Jackie's funeral. If not, Jackie's mum will just message you a few times. Either way though, completing the Heroes Side Job will earn you Jackie's bike, which is super helpful while you're without your car.

How to call your car in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Once you've got your car back, you can always call it to your location wherever you are just by tapping V or right on the D-Pad for our pad-using pals. If you that button down instead, you'll bring up the full list of the vehicles in your possession right now, and be able to call any of them to you at will.

Of course, it's worth remembering that you can't keep Cyberpunk 2077 cars that you steal, but you can pinch them at will if you've got the required skills.