How to holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 and avoid causing trouble

If you're wonder what the Cyberpunk 2077 holster weapons button is and how to put away you gun, you're not alone. The game tells you briefly somewhere at that start and never mentioned it again, making it easy to miss. And, while several button prompts appear constantly on screen contextually as you play, how to put away a weapon isn't one of them.

How to holster a gun in Cyberpunk 2077

Generally walking around with a weapon drawn isn't a great idea in Cyberpunk 2077. In certain areas it will cause panic just to have one out and just actively pointing a gun at people will eventually count as a crime if you keep doing it.

To avoid that and put away your gun just double tap the button you use to cycle between weapons - so Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox and left alt on PC. You can also hold down that button to bring up the weapon wheel and change things but the quickest way to get your gun out of sight and stop causing trouble is a quick double tap of the Triangle/Y/left alt. Just make sure it's a proper double tap or you'll just start cycling weapons if you're too slow. Somehow a person swapping rapidly between a selection of guns is scarier than one pointing them at you.

It's a simple thing but as we mentioned it's easy to miss. I spent an embarrassing amount of time using the radial wheel to put away weapons, knowing it wasn't right but unable to remember any other options being mentioned. I don't think I changed until I got Mantis Blades and saw a reminder prompt explaining how to put them away.