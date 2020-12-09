Cyberpunk 2077 eddies: How to get more eurodollars and earn some money

Cyberpunk 2077 eddies is the slang term for money in-game. It's short for eurodollars, which is the name of the currency in Night City – and presumably the rest of the United States – in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, after the country joined the European Economic Community. It's represented by a modern day Euro and Dollar symbol side by side, which must be a real pain when having to write it down by hand. Two symbols?! Pffft. Anyway, if you're wondering how to get some cash in-game to spend on weapons, clothes, cyberware, upgrades, or anything in-between, we can help. Here's a complete guide on how to get more Cyberpunk 2077 eddies, eurodollars, money, or whatever term you want to use to refer to them.

How to make money in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Money in Cyberpunk 2077 can be spent on all sorts of things, from a few eddies on a soda to 50k on a new motorbike. But when you first get to explore Night City, you start with nada. Visiting weapon vendors or Ripperdocs will taunt you with plenty of upgrades that you just can't afford yet, because you haven't got any cash. So how do you make money in Cyberpunk 2077?

The most effective way is just to complete missions. Main and side missions will earn you some moolah, as will all the gigs that are given to you by fixers throughout each region. Helping the NCPD stop crime and take down gangs will net you a bit extra too.

Make sure you're looting absolutely everything as well. There's so much to find in Cyberpunk, my process is to spam the pickup button with everything possible, then sort through my inventory later down the line when I'm by a vendor and can sell it all. If you find yourself not using your consumables – a lot of the food and drink options are reskinned versions of the same thing – you can sell them on too. And make sure you're checking the value of some junk items you pick up, because you might find a few that are seriously valuable.

That's all there is to it, really. If you're finding yourself short of cash often, slow down the main story, do some side missions and gigs, and make sure you're looting everything. Sell the weapons you don't use because the higher tier they are, the more they'll be worth. Before long you'll be able to afford whatever you want.