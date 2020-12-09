Should you cut Dex out in the Cyberpunk 2077 Heist mission?

You'll face a decision early to betray Dex in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to Evelyn Parker. The idea to cut Dex out appears in The Information and Heist missions, but what should you actually do and what's the best outcome? We can tell you in moment but, obviously, spoiler warning here if you don't want to know about how any of this plays out. We'll keep it as spoiler free as we can bar the actual info you need to make a call but be warned.

Should you agree to do the job for Evelyn Parker and cut Dex out?

The possibility of betraying Dex in Cyberpunk 2077 first comes up when you speak to Evelyn Parker after the braindance in a mission called The Information. This is when you review the braindance to case out the robbery location for Dex. When you're done and about to leave she'll raise the idea of cutting Dex out, so you and her can split the money. V points out that messing with fixers is pretty much the only rule in Night City that people stick to, and that it's basically a bad idea. You then have the conversation option to say you'll think about it, or you're not interested. At this point it doesn't really matter - you can either say you'll consider it, or outright refuse and it won't make any difference either way to how things play out for now.

Should you tell Dex that Evelyn Parker wanted to cut him out?

The crunch time for dealing with whether or not to betray Dex and cut him out comes when you meet him for a final brief before the big robbery in the Heist mission. You, Jackie and T-bug will all be there to go over the plans before you start the heist proper. As you go over the details a conversation option appears to let you tell Dex about Evelyn Parker's plan. If you ignore it, nothing happens - Dex doesn't know and you carry on with the mission as normal. If you choose instead to tell him about what she was scheming he'll brush it off with barely a mention - because that sort of thing happens all the time apparently - and then increase your job payout to 40% for being honest.

However, for reasons we won't give away here you won't actually get paid and you don't have to worry about Dex at all long term in the story. So this is all a bit of decoy decision that feels like it could have an impact but ultimately has no actual effect whatsoever. Whether you tell him or not events will play out in exactly the same way and you'll reach the same point later down the line, so don't lose sleep over this one.