Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 start time detailed

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 start time has been revealed for the event kicking off today.

As developer Raven Software previously revealed for the battle royale game, the new Warzone Season 4 start time is approximately 12PM PT on June 16, and 12AM ET/5 AM BST on June 17. So right now, you can jump into all the latest content as part of the new update for the game.

The Season Four Update for #Warzone is live! 🎮 https://t.co/qN9i6qh6kgJune 17, 2021 See more

As the new Call of Duty: Warzone season is live right now, there's a ton of new patch notes to delve into. The new Dirt Bike is now available to speed around the Verdansk 84 map in, supporting two players at once, and there's also a fancy new Nail Gun SMG to grapple with. For more on the latest update to Raven's game, head over to our Warzone patch notes guide for more.

Buried in the new update is one particularly noteworthy addition: a change to Roze's Rook skin. You might recall this skin as bearing the brunt of the Warzone community's anger over the past few months, as players have been using it to blend into dark environments and ambush unwitting enemies. Now though, the Roze skin has been changed to be a lot more visible, which should hopefully remedy the issue.

However, the new update has reset settings for countless players. PlayStation players jumping into the new season will unfortunately have to reset their in-game preferences through the game's main menu, as the new Season 4 update has completely wiped out past choices made. This is the second time an update has caused this to happen for PlayStation players, and although it was previously exclusive to players on Sony's console, there have been reports of Xbox users also being effected.

