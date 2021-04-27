Call of Duty: Warzone devs working on a fix for Verdansk 84 map exploit

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software is working on a fix for the map exploits around Verdansk 84.

In a recent tweet, Raven announced that it would be "looking into exploitable spots on the map that allow players to reach areas that are normally inaccessible," reassuring rule-abiding members of its community that the fix would be "coming soon."

We've been looking into exploitable spots on the map that allow players to reach areas that are normally inaccessible.A fix is coming soon! #Warzone

It's no doubt a relief for many Warzone players to hear that the developer is actively working on fixing this issue. Since the Verdansk 84 map launched last week, players have been able to drop down underneath the map, and then fire up at players through an invisible floor, killing them while leaving their foe with no way to fight back.

As you can probably imagine, this has been a major issue. With no way to target and kill the player using the exploit, many have fallen victim to players roaming around underneath the map, although every now and then a hero will emerge with a nice little trick to take down the cheats.

It's been a busy period of late for Activision's battle royale. Last week, the previous Verdansk map was attacked with a nuclear weapon in a special live event, which ultimately spelled the end of the map as we knew it. A day later, Verdansk 84 emerged from the rubble, a remixed version of the previous map with brand new locations to explore.

Right now, you can drop into Verdansk 84 through either the traditional battle royale mode, or the special Resurgence game mode, which was previously restricted to the far smaller Rebirth Island map. Don't get your hopes up about the classic Warzone map making a reappearance though, because developer Raven Software has said that's it for the Verdansk that we used to know.