Bungie is working on a new third-person action game

It looks like developer Bungie's next gaming project could very well be a third-person shooter.

According to a new job listing spotted by The Game Post, Bungie is hiring a creative director for a "third-person action game". This posting, in addition to several others, are available via Bungie's Careers page.

There are few details included in the listing to go by in terms of what the game may be like, but it's highly possible this new title may be connected to Destiny 2 in some way, thanks to an adjacent lsitening for an Incubation Contract Level Designer position.

This job, as lined out in the requirements portion of the posting, insinuates the title will incorporate PvP elements, like those seen in Destiny 2, in addition to this snippet: the candidate will need "experience working on character-focused third-person action games (platformers, isometric, etc.)".

There's also the Incubation Contract Environment job listing, which states that the right candidate will work on an "unannounced multiplayer game".

Bungie hasn't made any sort of announcement regarding plans for what's next after Destiny 2, or more specifically, what might run in tandem with it. There could be some rather interesting things in store, however, following the developer's acquisition by PlayStation. During the initial announcement, PlayStation head Jim Ryan explained the reasoning behind buying Bungie was due to its expertise in the live service game arena.

There are a variety of ways this new title could go, and there have been just as many job listings in the past hinting at what might be in the works at Bungie. There's nothing completely concrete just yet. But if you want your Bungie fix, you'd do well to jump into its latest release, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Beyond that, there's still plenty of Destiny 2 to come over the next few years.

