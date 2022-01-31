Sony is buying Bungie for $3.6 billion

Sony is buying Destiny 2 developer and Halo creator Bungie for $3.6 billion.

A joint press release confirms that Sony "has entered into definitive talks" with Bungie, meaning this deal is simply a matter of time at this stage.

Bungie will retain its independence and the ability to self-publish after the deal closes. Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, says Sony will "support further evolution of Bungie and its ability to create iconic worlds across multiple platforms and media."

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons likewise stressed that "game worlds are only the beginning of what our IP will become." This follows repeated hints that Bungie is interested in "TV, films, books, comics" and other media beyond just games. Last year, the studio announced plans to expand into "additional media," which could lead to a Destiny TV show .

This story is developing…