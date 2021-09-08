Destiny could expand to "TV, films, books, comics" and more according to Bungie job listing

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is hiring to bring its sci-fi shooter to the realm of "TV, films, books, comics, and audio formats."

As The Game Post spotted, a new listing for a senior development executive specifies "projects that extend the Destiny franchise into new categories" and mentions several possible mediums. Bungie's yet to actually announce any TV, film, or other multimedia projects – though it's worth remembering it already has full-fat books, which are also quite good – but the studio's clearly interested in building in that space. The goal, it seems, is "to tell additional myths in the Destiny universe that delight our fans while capturing the hearts and minds of new audiences."

This is currently the only Bungie job listing explicitly targeting "transmedia" projects, and it's a scattershot of possibilities. Responsibilities mentioned include attending table reads and shoots, approving everything from pitches and scripts to storyboard and animatics, and finding opportunities to "help realize the vision for the Destiny Universe." That last bit raises an eyebrow, doesn't it? The Destiny Universe. You know a studio means business when it breaks out the old Double Caps.

Earlier this year, company CEO Pete Parsons revealed plans to " tell new stories in the Destiny universe ," which will be aided by the opening of its first international studio in Amsterdam and an expansion to Bungie's Bellevue, Washington studio. We also know the studio plans to release another game parallel to Destiny 2 sometime in the next four years. Destiny 2, meanwhile, will be supported for many years, with three annual expansions already planned out and still more content to come after the end of the Light and Darkness saga.