Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 reveal set for this week

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 reveal will drop during a Summer Game Fest stream this week.

If you want to catch the world premiere live, head to the Summer Game Fest YouTube channel and set a reminder for Thursday, June 10, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm GMT, just ahead of E3 2021 and GamesRadar's Future Games Show.

We'll need to wait for the reveal to find out what's coming to Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone, but the in-game timer suggests that season 4 will kick off on -or shortly after - June 16. Expect there to be some sort of in-game Warzone event to wrap up season 3 and then a transition into season 4 the following day, or maybe the day after that. We'll likely hear more on the when, where, and what this Thursday, so stay tuned.

Thursday, don't miss the world premiere first look at @CallofDuty Season 4 during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/2szA3NT2DyJune 7, 2021 See more

There's no telling just yet what Treyarch and Raven have in store for the next season of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, but it's probably safe to expect some new guns, minor map changes, additions to the operator roster, and maybe a new limited-time event similar to the Warzone Adler Intel.

We do know, based on the latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes, that Season 4 will include some enhancements made to all Black Ops Cold War reticles and optics, along with some changes to attachments. Expect that to seriously change the weapons meta for Season 4.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 3 kicked off in April with a bunch of new stuff, and the Cold War-themed new Warzone map arrived a couple of weeks later, bringing with it the most drastic overhaul to the battle royale since launch. Season 4 probably won't introduce anything quite so dramatic, but there's likely to be plenty of goodies to keep things fresh. If we're really lucky, we'll get a new Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, but that could also be coming in the mid-season update.

Elsewhere on the E3 2021 schedule are presentations from pretty much every major publisher, including Devolver Digital, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix, Xbox, Ubisoft, Nintendo, and more.

