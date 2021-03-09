Warzone best sniper rifles - secure one-hit eliminations from afar

The best Warzone sniper rifles favor the current long range meta. Although if you want no sniper glint a Marksman rifle is worth considering (as well as a scope swap) to give you range without a giveaway glint. Either way, many engagements in Warzone take place at long range at the moment, and having a good ranged option is vital to standing a chance to seeing the final circle.

Many of the best snipers in Warzone function well, but following the recent Black Ops Cold War integration, it can be overwhelming when deciding which long range weapons to utilize. This can make it tough to select the best sniper in the game, but fortunately we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll go through the best snipers Warzone has to offer, while highlighting many rifles that work across various playstyles.

1. SP-R 208 marksman rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

Kicking things off is the SP-R 208, a marksman rifle with a ton of power and mobility. Because of this, you’ll find it ideal for more aggressive play styles as opposed to setting up shop in one spot. In fact, you can completely deck this weapon out to serve as a tactical rifle more so than a sniper.

However, the SP-R deals high amounts of damage, making it ideal for dishing out one-hit kills in Warzone. The weapon’s only downside is that it’s a bit slower than some of the other marksman rifles, putting it somewhere between a semi-auto rifle and a slower sniper rifle in terms of speed. But depending on your play style, this might be exactly what you’re looking for.

2. HDR Sniper rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

Next up is a weapon that feels almost like the antithesis of the SP-R. That’s right, the HDR is a much slower weapon that is best used when you’re holding down a position, taking shots from super long distances. Because it’s slower, you should absolutely pair it with a secondary weapon that works well at medium to close range.

But aside from that, the HDR is a tremendous rifle that works particularly well during longer ranged engagements. Obviously, that’s where snipers excel, but the HDR is the king of range and bullet velocity. You’ll have a much easier time taking out your opponents at hundreds of meters out when compared to some of the other snipers. If you’re looking to pull off shots from across the map, the HDR should be your go-to, as it has one of the highest bullet velocities out of any sniper in the game.

3. LW3 - Tundra sniper rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

The LW3 - Tundra used to be terrible, but following recent updates, it now rivals the HDR in more ways than one. Of course, the HDR is a top tier weapon when used at extremely long range, but the Tundra is similar, with a few added benefits. For starters, it has a slightly faster fire rate, along with being a bit easier to control.

When looking at bullet velocity, the HDR is still slightly better, but again, whether this matters will depend on playstyle. Most players don’t go for eliminations at 500+ meters, so the difference in bullet velocity might not make much of a difference to you.

In short, the Tundra is one of the best snipers in terms of raw power and easily stacks up against the HDR. The other thing we should mention is that certain Cold War weapon attachments negate having sniper glint, giving them an edge over Modern Warfare firearms. Use the Tundra if you’re looking for a slightly more mobile and faster version of the HDR.

4. Rytec AMR sniper rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

The Rytec AMR is a great choice for those who plan on partaking in more aggressive long range firefights. Whereas the HDR is much better for slower deliberate encounters, the Rytec is best when taking out multiple enemies in fast succession. It has a tremendously fast rate of fire that mirrors something like the Dragonov, without sacrificing power.

Sure, it’s nowhere near as great as the HDR at long distances, but if you can pull off a headshot, you can secure the elimination regardless of your distance from the target. What’s neat about the Rytec is that you can equip explosive rounds to it that deal splash damage if they land close enough to your target. Overall, this should be your weapon of choice if you aren’t as confident with your shots.

5. AX-50 sniper rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

Some players might find the HDR a bit difficult to use. That’s because it’s slow and is a little bit harder to control than you might expect. If that’s the case, you should try the AX-50. This rifle works similarly to the HDR, but has a slightly faster fire rate, better mobility, and arguably more manageable recoil (this is personal preference, of course).

Since it doesn’t have the bullet velocity of the HDR, you’ll find that it doesn’t work as well in long range engagements at hundreds of meters away. But it’s perfectly viable from afar, especially if you land those upper chest or headshots. In short, this is a much more user friendly version of the HDR with slight downsides to balance it out.

6. Pelington 703 sniper rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

Now that some of the game’s attachments have been buffed (like the Wrapped Suppressor), the Pelington 703 is finally usable in Warzone. In fact, if you deck it out properly, it rivals even the best snipers the game has to offer. Sadly, the Pelington is often overlooked due to having a rough start after the Cold War integration.

The best way to describe this weapon is like a mix between a Tundra and a Kar98k, offering fast ADS speeds, high damage, and relatively decent bullet velocity. Though unlike the Kar98k, the Pelington can secure eliminations much better from longer ranges, making it slightly more versatile, despite being a tad slower. In short, this is the weapon to use if you want more speed than the HDR, while having better range than something like the Kar98k or SP-R.

7. Kar98k marksman rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

The Kar98k takes the best features of the SP-R 208 and improves them in many ways, giving you a mobile sniper with a lot of power. It works similarly, best used in fast paced situations, though with some added speed. Since it’s so lightweight, players opt to use this weapon as a great compliment to an SMG or other close to medium range firearm.

Though you will notice that the Kar98k does ever-so-slightly less damage than the SP-R, which balances things out. In short, the Kar98 is more mobile but slightly less powerful than the SP-R, so you’ll want to choose the weapon best suited to your playstyle. You won’t be getting long range kills across the map, but in closer range engagements, few rifles are as good as the Kar98k.

So long as you can get a chest or headshot with the Kar98, it’ll feel just like one of the heavier snipers anyway (in terms of damage), so do your best to hit those extremities for maximum results.

As you can see, there are a variety of choices for snipers in Warzone that adhere to many playstyles. Want something for aggressive run and gunning? The Kar98k should be your first choice. Want to set up shop and take shots from hundreds of meters across the map? Go with the HDR. Or if you’re looking for something in between, the Tundra or Pelington are fantastic choices. The point is that you should now have enough information to choose a sniper that matches how you play.