Best Buy Cyber Monday deals: Top offers available right now

With Best Buy Cyber Monday deals entering their final hour, now's the time to pull the trigger if anything here takes your fancy. There are some fantastic offers available across plenty of categories, even if you're looking for a little something to stuff a stocking with. Let's take a look at the 10 best Best Buy Cyber Monday deals right now:

Dell Inspiron G5 gaming laptop with mouse and pad | $1117.97 $917.97 at Best Buy

This little bundle gets you the perfect gaming laptop setup. The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 144HZ refresh rate 15.6-inch Full HD display, packing an AMD 7 4000 H-series CPU, AMD RX 56000M GPU, 512GB SSD, and it's all packed into a lightweight chassis.View Deal

Lego Star Wars D-O | $69 $58 at Best Buy

The Rise of Skywalker may have been rather polarizing, but we can all agree that new droids are always great. So enter D-O, the skittish droid that's just plain adorable. And he can be yours, provided you're willing to build it.View Deal

Apple Airpods | $159 $119 at Best Buy

It's always tricky to get a really good deal on Apple tech, but Best Buy is coming through with the goods on the Airpods this year with a rare $40 off.

View Deal

4K OLED TV sale | from $899 at Best Buy

Depending on the size, features, and budget that you're looking for, there's more than enough TV deals here for really getting the max for your money. View Deal

Nerf Fortnite Elite Dart Blaster | $19.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Channel your inner SP-Rippley with this Elite Dart Blaster, which comes with a removable barrel for playing out your ultimate silencer James Bond fantasies. Oh and annoying the entire family during the holidays of course. View Deal

Gears 5 for Xbox One/Series X | $39.99 $4.99 at Best Buy

If you've managed to nab an Xbox Series X, Gears 5 is a glorious addition to your next-gen gaming experience because it looks fantastic. And it will feel even better knowing you've only paid five bucks for it.View Deal

Persona 5 Royal | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Persona 5 Royal, a substantially expanded version of one of the best JRPGs of the PS4 generation, was just released worldwide this year, and it's already down to a third of its normal price. And let's be clear, it's very much worth it at full price, making this a can't miss Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Samsung 7.1.2 Soundbar | $1299 $1099 at Best Buy

Perfect for upgrading your next-gen setup, this 7.1 surround sound Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is quite the luxury. Plus, it's got Alexa built-in for lazy commands from the sofa. View Deal

LG soundbar with 6" subwoofer | $279.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

A 300w soundbar and subwoofer from a reputable brand under $300 is a good value, but cut all the way down to $120 and it's pretty much irresponsible to ignore if you're looking for a soundbar.



New Blu-Ray releases |$5.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed the prices of plenty of new 2020 Blu-Ray releases, including Birds of Prey, Joker, Knives Out, and John Wick 3. There's a cheap Blu-Ray here for everyone, and a great Christmas gift too. View Deal

Xbox Wireless controllers | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Get $20 off an Xbox Wireless controller right now, and yes that includes the new Xbox Series X controller with its lovely new features - including a share button, refined grip and finish, and slight redesign for ultimate in-hand comfort. View Deal

