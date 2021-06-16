Battlefield 2042 will use bots and EA DICE explains how

Battlefield 2042 will use bots to populate different game modes.

EA DICE has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will make use of AI bots for different areas in the game, and how they work. This was detailed through an official post (via Eurogamer). With the company moving away from its campaigns to focus on multiplayer, EA explained, "As a multiplayer-only experience, it’s important for us to let you play Battlefield 2042 when and how you want."

For multiplayer, when player slots are empty, they will be filled with bots to ensure the match remains full. After all, the scale of the maps means having so few players means less action happening. For Co-op mode, players can play with friends against bots, and for those wanting to play alone, or get trained up, the option to play alone against bots is available.

With bots in mind, for those jumping into Battlefield 2042 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, servers will allow for 128 players. For those on PS4 and Xbox One, 64 players are allowed on a server. The game is set to release on October 22 later this year

It's also said that EA DICE is working on another, as yet unannounced mode in its LA studio. This will be unveiled at EA Play Live 2021 on July 22. Right now, we know that the game will have the squad-focused gameplay called Hazard Zone that is to be revealed some more at some point, while Conquest and Breakthrough will be remaining. This time around, however, due to Conquest's large-scale maps, the maps have small-scale zones that seem to promise some high-intensity action.

Battlefield 2042's multiplayer-focused experience has a number of features for us to get looking into, and no, Battle Royale is not planned, and it may not have skill-based matchmaking either. But it will have dangerous weather, penguins, and a new specialist system replacing the usual Squads system.

