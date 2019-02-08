Apex Legends crafting metal - what does it do and how do you earn it?

Apex Legends Crafting Metal is a type of currency you can earn alongside Legend Tokens and Apex Coins, and when you jump into the game for the first time it's all somewhat confusing. Apex Coins are used to buy items from the rotating shop, while Legend Tokens are spent on unlocking Legends and new colour schemes for weapon skins you already own. Crafting Metal in Apex Legends on the other hand can be spent on unlocking any cosmetic you want, from Legend skins to banner poses and voice lines.

Apex Legends review | How to download Apex Legends | Apex Legends battle pass | Apex Legends Map guide | Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Finishers | Best Apex Legends weapons | Best Apex Legends characters | Apex Legends high level loot guide | Apex Legends Heirlooms Guide | Apex Legends Loot Tick locations | Apex Legends Nessy guide | Apex Legends cross-play

How to earn Crafting Metal in Apex Legends

Technically, you can't buy Crafting Metal with Apex Coins, Legend Tokens or real money. The only way you can get more Crafting Metal is by opening Apex Packs, which are the small loot crate robots. Crafting Metal seems to drop very frequently from them though - for better or for worse - so the more Apex Packs you open, the more Crafting Metal you're going to accrue.

For the first 20 levels, every time you level up, you earn an Apex Pack. This means you can start earning Crafting Metal early on, but you'll quickly realise it's not enough. To unlock a single legendary item, you need to fork out 1,200 Crafting Metal. When you're only earning 15 Crafting Metal per common drop, you quickly realise it's one hell of a grind to even unlock one legendary.

What can you do with Crafting Metal?

As we mentioned above, Crafting Metal is spent on unlocking cosmetics. Head to the Legends tab of the lobby screen to look at all the cosmetics you can grab for your characters, while the Armory tab has everything to do with weapons. There's plenty to browse through, with approximately 1,880 cosmetic items in total. It's impossible to earn even half of the items in the game without spending real money, so make sure you spend your Crafting Metal wisely.

Of course, this may change in future with the start of Apex Legends season one and the upcoming battle pass in March, but at this early stage, you'll struggle to get all the cosmetics you want unless you get very lucky with your Apex Packs.

Have you found the only Apex Legends heirlooms set yet?