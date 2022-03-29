343 says Halo Infinite season 2 details are coming "really soon"

Halo Infinite season 2 details will be revealed "very soon," says 343 Industries' Joseph Staten.

We already know that Halo Infinite's second season of content is due to launch on May 3, and we know that it's titled Lone Wolves, but other than that we have only a few vague details about what's coming in the new season. Thankfully, it sounds like that's about to change. This is according to a new interview from The Washington Post (thanks PCGamesN), where Staten promises "really soon, fans are going to be exposed to some of the cool stuff we have going on for Season 2."

As for what we know right now about Halo Infinite season 2, earlier in the month 343 confirmed that it'll bring along a new battle pass themed around the Lone Wolves title, which could be a reference to the final mission in Halo Reach as well as the ranked free-for-all playlist from Halo 3. The Lone Wolves theme will be explored through cinematics, story-themed events, battle pass goodies, and more.

Naturally, the new season will also add playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and maps. Specifically, we know there's a new Arena map called Catalyst and a Big Team Battle map called Breaker. We've also heard confirmation of two new modes: a free-for-all elimination called Last Spartan Standing and a secret mode called Land Grab. FInally, 343 has confirmed that Halo Infinite season 2 will bring back the fan-favorite mode King of the Hill.

Sadly, season 2 won't include Halo Infinite campaign co-op, but we'd argue it deserves the extra time to be done right.

