Where to find Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armories to get multiplayer cosmetic items

Halo Infinite lockers, or Mjolnir Armories as they’re called in-game, are essential collectibles for those that want to get more customisation options for their multiplayer Spartan. As you explore Zeta Halo, you might stumble across one of these Armor Lockers, so make sure you keep an eye out and collect what’s inside to get some extra cosmetics. You might find lots of other collectibles as you play through the campaign too, such as audio logs and Halo Infinite Spartan Cores for upgrading Master Chief’s equipment. Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite Armor Lockers and where to find them all.

What are Halo Infinite Armor Lockers?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite lockers are Mjolnir Armories and Lockers that act as collectible containers of cosmetic items to customize your multiplayer Spartan and equipment with. Each locker has only one item, but there are over 30 of them, so you’re bound to find something you like. These lockers house different types of items too, including Armor and Weapon Coatings, Stances, and more. Everything you unlock can be found in the Armor Hall on Halo Infinite’s menu, although it unfortunately looks like there are no armor pieces for your Spartan.

You can find these Armor Lockers all over Zeta Halo, but capturing Halo Infinite FOBs will reveal the locations of nearby lockers and mark them on your Tacmap for easy tracking. Hovering the map cursor over the Mjolnir Locker icon will also tell you exactly what item is inside, so you’ll know what you’re getting before you open it. We’ve also provided a handy map for you to follow down below so you can get to grabbing all the Halo Infinite lockers as soon as possible. Once you’re near a locker location, listen out for low beeping noise and look for a tall, metal box with green flashing lights.

Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Locker locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Armor Lockers are scattered around Zeta Halo in the Halo Infinite campaign and here’s where you can find them all. Be aware that you won’t be able to get all of them right away as the Halo Infinite map is unlocked gradually as you progress through the campaign. You can revisit any of the main islands to pick up collectibles once you’ve unlocked or completed a particular mission, however.