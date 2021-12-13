How to get every Halo Infinite Skull in the campaign

Halo Infinite Skulls can be incredibly tricky to find, so here are all the locations marked on the map to help you find them. Halo Skulls are a classic collectible that have been in every game, and finding each one unlocks a particular modifier that can applied to the campaign to make things more fun and challenging. These modifiers range from making rare dialogue lines more common or increasing the acceleration from explosions, to fully removing the HUD or increasing enemy health. Here’s where you can find every Skull in the Halo Infinite campaign and what each one does.

Halo Infinite map | Halo Infinite tips | Halo Infinite length | Halo Infinite story | Halo Infinite ending explained | Halo Infinite FOBs | Halo Infinite Targets | Halo Infinite Spartan Cores | Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armories | Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg | Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles | Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles | Halo Infinite Tower collectibles

How to use Halo Infinite Skulls

To be able to unlock and use the modifiers that each Skull unlocks, you must first find each of the Skulls in the Halo Infinite campaign and pick them up. When you’re back in the Halo Infinite main menu, you can select the Campaign mode and then choose ‘Load Game’. Choose your save file and you’ll be presented with a screen that shows your total progress, including your current time played, as well as difficulty and Skull options. Select the Skulls option and choose any Skulls that you have unlocked that you want to apply for your current campaign.

Halo Infinite Skulls locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Of the 12 Halo Infinite Skulls, you can find seven in the open world and five in linear, closed-off missions. Aside from the first two, the Skulls are generally not easy or even impossible to reach on foot. You’ll need a combination of the Grappleshot with the Quickshot upgrade to give it a rapid cooldown and a flying vehicle. You can hijack Banshees, although they are quite rare, and you won’t get a Wasp until the later stages of the game as a Valor reward for Halo Infinite FOBs.

With no way to replay Halo Infinite campaign missions yet either, you must make sure you don’t miss the Skulls in the closed missions. Skulls also make an echoey, groaning sound when you’re nearby so listen out for that too. We’ve got details on how to find every Skull below, but you can use the above Halo Infinite map to see roughly where the seven open-world Skulls are on Zeta Halo. We’ve ordered the Skulls in a way that you can get them reasonably easily as you play through the campaign, assuming you spend some time exploring between missions.

Warship Gbraakon Skull

Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon Skull

Boom Skull: Doubles the radius of all explosions

You can get the Boom Skull in Halo Infinite’s first campaign mission. Since you can’t travel back to the warship later, you must make sure you don’t miss this Skull. After fighting your way through a several rooms of Banished foes, you’ll reach one with some large containers on the left, three container lifts on the right wall, and some upper walkways.

To get the Skull in this room, you need to head up onto the walkway and stand in front of the middle container lift. Jump onto one of the containers before it gets lifted so that you can ride it up.

As it rises, turn to the right and walk onto the adjacent container, which is not moving, to easily find the fiery, blue eyes of the Boom Skull.

Foundation Skull

Halo Infinite Foundation Skull

Cowbell: Increases the acceleration objects gain from explosions.

To get the Cowbell Skull in the Foundation mission, which is another missable Skull, you need to have picked up the Weapon and taken the lift to the room full of holographic children (don’t ask). You’ll then have to walk down a corridor with a window in it and turn left to get inside a large, open room with a walkway on the left.

The Skull is hidden up in the Forerunner ceiling rafters of this room. You can use Master Chief’s Scan ability to temporarily reveal the Skull, so you know exactly where to go. To reach it, you must use the Grappleshot. First grapple yourself into one of the gaps in the nearby support structures that are on the walkway you should be standing on.

Now you need to jump, grapple, and swing up to the structure that the Skull is sitting on.

The Tower Skull

Halo Infinite The Tower Skull

IWHBYD: Makes rare dialogue more common

Here’s how to get the IWHBYD Skull – or I Would Have Been Your Daddy to give it its full name – in the Tower. While completing the Tower is part of a mission, it is a free-roam location that you can fully explore, so look out for these Halo Infinite Tower collectibles too. To reach the Skull, you need to climb up the Tower.

Pick one of the Tower’s legs and start climbing it with the Grappleshot. Master Chief can actually sprint up the legs since they aren’t steep enough, so you can run up one instead. When you reach the end of the leg where the Tower becomes vertical, you’ll need to grapple yourself upward and swing even higher and then repeat this until you’re able to pull yourself over the lip of the Tower.

At the very top you’ll also find the Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg, so check that out too. Behind the music and concert equipment, you’ll be able to find the IWHBYD Skull.

Southwest chasm Skull

Halo Infinite southwest chasm Skull

Blind: HUD elements and your current weapon are invisible

The Blind Skull can be obtained by traveling on foot, but it is much easier to find by flying directly to the correct spot. To reach it, you need to head to the southwest corner of the map towards the Starlight Squad of UNSC Marines in need of rescue. As you go further south, you’ll eventually reach a large chasm between two cliffs. If you’re facing south, you need to climb up the cliff on the right side.

Once you get to the top, you need to look over the edge for a large chunk of rock wedged between the two cliffs. The Skull is tucked in a little nook within the cliff you’re currently standing on and its directly under the wedged rock chunk.

Jump off the cliff and land directly on the rock chunk, then turn to face south – the little arrow on the motion tracker acts as a compass pointing north. The cliff where the Skull is should still be on your right.

To reach the Skull, you now need to jump backwards off the rock chunk and look for a small nook created by a cluster of hexagonal pillars that should have a light-blue glow to it. You need to grapple the nearby cliff and swing into the nook to grab the Skull. This can be quite difficult so you might need a few attempts to do this. With a Wasp, you can just fly directly to the cliff nook, although there are some invisible walls that may hinder you a little.

FOB Alpha Skull

Halo Infinite FOB Alpha Skull

Fog: Disables the motion tracker

To get the Fog Skull, you should first travel to FOB Alpha for easy access. From there, head west towards the edge of the Ring fragment. Keep the large hill on your right and do not climb up it.

When you eventually reach the edge, you need to jump down onto a lower section of hexagonal pillars and follow them roughly northwest. You’ll notice that there are many more hexagonal pillars above you and the Skull is in a little cave within them.

As you walk along the hexagons, look up to spot this gap between a cluster of short hexagonal pillars and the ceiling. You need to grapple up to this gap, which can be done quite easily with only a few grapples by swinging yourself up against the pillars on the right. The Skull will be on a slightly raised part of the floor with lots of Banished armor lying around.

North island Skull

Halo Infinite north island Skull

Catch: Enemies throw and drop more grenades

For the Catch Skull, you need to reach the small island in the northwest corner of the map. There aren’t any bridges or connecting points so you can either fly to the island with a Banshee or Wasp, or get creative. We managed to reach it by driving a Mongoose off a cliff to cross the gap and then grappled onto the island.

Now you need to head north to a dark forest area which is just southwest of a road circle on the TacMap. There are usually two Hunters and a few other Banished enemies in this area so be careful. Search the western portion of this forest area to a tree stump with the Skull nestled inside. It’s blue glow and sound effect should make it obvious.

Waterfall Skull

Halo Infinite waterfall Skull

Black Eye: Shields recharge only when hitting enemies with a melee attack

You can get the Black Eye Skull once you’ve unlocked the south and southeast islands of Zeta Halo after completing the Pelican Down mission. Head to a tall waterfall roughly southeast of FOB Juliet. You need to either grapple or fly up to a small opening on the right side of the waterfall.

After crouch-walking your way through the opening, you’ll emerge into a cave lit by red lights. The Skull will be on top of broken tree trunk at the back of the cave.

Anti-air gun Skull

Halo Infinite anti-air gun Skull

Thunderstorm: All enemies are a rank higher than normal

The Thunderstorm Skull can only be obtained with a flying vehicle, so this might be one you have to come back to in free roam after you’ve finished the campaign and got enough Valor. First, requisition a Wasp from any FOB, but FOB Juliet is closest. Now fly north towards the small, central island where the Banished anti-air cannons are that shot down the Pilot’s Pelican.

In the gap between the large, southern island where FOB Juliet is and the small, central AA gun island is, you should be able to spot a single tall hexagonal pillar out in the open. The Thunderstorm Skull is on top of this pillar.

Southeast island Skull

Halo Infinite southeast island Skull

Famine: Dropped weapons have half the usual ammo

Like the Thunderstorm Skull, the Famine Skull can also only be reached with an aerial vehicle. Starting at FOB November, you need to fly east to the very small island just off the main fragment.

You need to look for a dead Elite General – a high-ranking Elite wearing gold armor – on top of a cluster of hexagonal pillars on the east side of this island. The Skull is right next to the dead Elite.

The Command Spire Skull

Halo Infinite Command Spire Skull

Mythic: Enemies have more health

During the Command Spire mission, you’ll reach a point where some Forerunner hexagonal pillars are floating through orange gates and getting etched with lines. They’ll eventually turn to the right and go through another set of orange gates. To reach the Skull, you need to get into the ceiling area directly above the point where the pillars rotate.

You must grapple on top of one of these pillars and then grapple into the large opening in the ceiling. Look for the ledge above you and grapple up to it to find a door.

Go through the door, down a corridor, and through another door to reach a room that contains the Mythic Skull.

Repository Skull

Halo Infinite Repository Skull

Grunt Birthday Party: Killing a Grunt with a headshot causes it to explode with confetti

During the Repository mission, you’ll reach a large room with a hardlight bridge that leads to a console in the center of the room that is surrounded by several doors that do not have bridges leading to them.

Activate the console, turn right, and grapple across the gap to reach the previously inactive door which should now be glowing blue to show that it’s active. Head through into a room that contains a Power Seed and carry it with you back into the main room.

You now need to carry and throw the power seed to the door directly opposite, which was also previously inactive. You can do this by throwing the seed to the entrance door platform, carrying it across the bridge and then throwing it to the correct door. Remember, you can grapple Power Seeds so you might be able to rescue one that’s falling. If it does fall, it will respawn back where it started.

Once you’ve got the Power Seed to the opposite door, carry it through into the next room and deposit it into the receiver on the right. Now continue playing through the level normally.

You’ll reach a large, symmetrical room with some yellow lights on the far left and right corners, and a wide window high up on the back wall. You need to grapple up to this wall and head through the window. You’ll find the Grunt Birthday Party Skull in the middle of the room, although it is guarded by some stealth Elites, so look out of them.

Silent Auditorium Skull

Halo Infinite Silent Auditorium Skull

Bandana: Infinite ammo and grenades, and no equipment item cooldowns

Getting the Bandana Skull in Halo Infinite’s final mission is quite straightforward. Play through the mission until you reach a large room with lots of struts and support structures inside. Forerunner Sentinels will appear for the first time in this mission when you reach this room. Do not kill any of them as this will prevent a future door from opening.

Continue with the mission, having not killed any Sentinels, and you’ll eventually reach a point where you need to activate a console to create a hardlight bridge. You’ll notice that a second hardlight bridge also activates leading to a door directly opposite the console.

If you did not kill any Sentinels earlier in the mission, this door should open, and you’ll be able to get the Bandana Skull inside the room. The Skull is on top of a large object towards the back of the room.