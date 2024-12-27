Almost 100GB of classic Halo content has leaked online, including the 1999 demo from when the legendary FPS was in third person

After Insomniac Games, Rockstar, and the Pokemon Company were all hit by major leaks in recent years, Halo Studios has now fallen victim to a similar situation where almost 25 years of vaulted content from the shooter series has spilled onto the internet.

The leaks are said to have originated from Halo Studios' (formerly 343 Industries) long-running collaboration with modding team Digsite, which has been excavating scrapped content and old files before adding them back into the classic FPS games. Halo 2's infamous E3 2003 demo was recreated and modded back into The Master Chief Collection just last month, for example, as was an Arbiter mission that never crossed the finish line two decades ago - all of which were reconstructed with official design documents leftover from the Bungie era.

That collaboration seems to have led to this week's massive leak, which includes unfinished and cut content from those old-school Halo games, as well as a long-lost demo from the series' brief time as a third-person shooter. Before Bungie joined Xbox's roster, Halo was first unveiled as a third-person Mac exclusive with a big Macworld demo from 1999 - that infamous demo is now fully playable on PC.

The original Halo reveal beta as a third person game has been leaked online!I remember watching that elaborate trailer on a PC Gamer disc way back. They all launch as basic .exe files with no extra work needed on modern systems. Link to download in reply! pic.twitter.com/0EnsEbUcCGDecember 26, 2024

Playable beta builds of Halo 1 just dropped today, from before the game became an FPS pic.twitter.com/SLMy2cfo7rDecember 26, 2024

One former Digsite modder confirmed the leaks are real, but claimed that none of the current or former members of the team were responsible for the leakage. "For reference, myself and the recent departures actually didn't have access to some of these files like the debug DLLS," they tweeted earlier this week. "Wild this happened but, uh, Merry Christmas fellas."

Another Digsite member explained that they left the modding outfit because "half of us on the team couldn't afford rent or food staying on" on social media. "While we accepted these would be volunteer positions, our hard work continued not only without pay, but with basically no studio support or resources beyond our own backs," they tweeted.

"It was made clear to us that [Halo 2] E3 was more successful than Microsoft expected, and they want us to deliver another release on that level, still with no pay, and no resources," they continued. "I do not believe the studio behind Halo will ever actually engage or support the legacy or community-interests of Halo with any sincerity or authenticity for multiple reasons, partially also why we quit... (Once again, we aren't the leakers.)"

Maybe now’s the time to reminisce with our list of the best Halo games, ranked.