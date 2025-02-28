Halo 3 streamers claim a world record by beating the game's near-impossible LASO challenge in only 4 hours without dying once

Two Halo 3 streamers became only the second group to beat the game's hardest challenge without dying once, and they did it in record time to boot.

Streamer JerValin teamed up with Reflection just yesterday to take on the classic shooter's Legendary difficulty. As if that wasn't already a hair-pulling, sweat-inducing challenge, the two also turned all Skulls on and attempted a no-deaths playthrough. And, somehow, they made it through alive.

The only other known person to ever beat Halo 3's Deathless LASO (Legendary All Skulls On) challenge was Thesus, who made history and conquered the challenge in four hours and 23 minutes. JerValin and Reflection's broke that record time by a slither and reached the ending at the four-hour and one-minute mark.

Halo's Legendary difficulties are so infamous because it doesn't simply buff enemy damage - it dramatically improves how smart each and every alien baddie is. Snipers aim with near-perfect accuracy, leading to countless one-shot kills. Elites won't hesitate to apply pressure and flank you. And even the normally pathetic grunts can take you out with well placed sticky bombs.

For anyone not in the know, Skulls are the series' unlockable difficulty modifiers and are what makes LASO runs stand out. Halo 3's Skulls in particular will disable all HUD elements, make your weapons invisible, and stop your shields from recovering unless you land melee attacks. Long story short, it's a (sometimes hilarious) nightmare.

JerValin himself is no stranger to the gruelling LASO grind, however. Two years ago, he claimed a $20,000 prize by beating the same deathless LASO challenge for Halo 2, and he seemingly couldn't get enough of the nail-biting near misses. Regardless, the duo's new stream is well worth the watch since Halo 3 has some especially tight missions (hello, Cortana) where maneuvering around foes is basically impossible.

If you'd like to attempt the challenge yourself, Halo: The Master Chief Collection makes it pretty simple to start since there are a number of curated 'playlists' in the collection's menus.

