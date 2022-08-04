Halo 2 streamer claims $20,000 prize after beating near-impossible challenge

Someone has actually beaten Halo 2 on Legendary difficulty with all Skulls enabled without dying, netting a $20,000 reward.

Twitch streamer Jervalin undertook the challenge yesterday on August 3, streaming the entire run on his Twitch (opens in new tab) channel over the course of seven hours. The Halo veteran player actually manages to make it through the entire Halo 2 campaign on Legendary difficulty without dying a single time.

Not only that, but they also have all Skulls enabled throughout the run. This means it's unbearably difficult as enemies are a higher level than usual, can see through player camo, have better aim, faster reloading times, and double health, plus dying once resets the entire level's progress.

In total, the streamer manages to beat Halo 2 on LASO (Legendary All Skulls On) difficulty in right around six and a half hours. Right now at least, it looks like Jervalin is the first and only person to ever accomplish the heroic feat.

As PC Gamer (opens in new tab) reported last month, this all came about from a challenge issued by another streamer. Charlie 'Cr1tikal' White set up the challenge and offered a bounty of $20,000 to the first person to complete the feat. At the time, the streamer acknowledged that Jervalin had come close to completing the feat beforehand, only coming short of a full LASO run because he kept the 'Envy' Skull on, letting him turn invisible at will. Now Jervalin has taken the crown and finally accomplished the entire challenge.

In other news, Halo 2's lost Earth City demo is being restored by 343 themselves for the very first time since E3 2003, when it was debuted for those attending the event.