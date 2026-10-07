Former Halo art director claps back at founding Xbox member for implying 343 Industries had a "laziness" problem: "It isn't accurate"

Laura Fryer, one of the first developers to join Microsoft Game Studios back in 1995, says she "watched the birth" of Halo Studios – formerly 343 Industries – while working on Gears of War 2, dubbing it "a ghost town."
According to Fryer, who now regularly uploads videos about the video game industry on her YouTube channel, the Halo team was "next door" to her own – and after witnessing how it supposedly came to be, she says she's "not surprised" by Halo Studios' recent layoffs.
Former 343 Industries art director Glenn Israel doesn't exactly agree with Fryer's recollection, however, commenting as much on her video. "I'll reiterate that while Laura's intro is a cool story, it isn't accurate," he writes, explaining that he's not looking to "glaze" Halo Studios, which "was rife with systemic issues."
It wasn't, however, rife with "laziness," as he points out. "343 Industries didn't start staffing up as a development studio until late 2009 (Gears 2, incidentally, shipped late 2008 in the west and mid 2009 elsewhere – the actual work executed in NC not WA)," Israel continues, already leaving some holes in Fryer's own tale.
He explains that when he joined in 2010 "straight from Bungie," there was no Gears of War team "next door."
The Halo developers were "already hard at work in a maximum-security off-campus satellite called Willows," and "you couldn't badge into the studio space if you weren't on the team" – which, yeah, would imply that Fryer's memory here isn't exactly accurate.
Israel concludes that the video is "deeply disappointing" as "there are more than enough legitimate grievances to farm engagement from in this pot; we don't need new fictions from the kettle."
It's tough to discern what is reality and what isn't, I suppose, but Israel's words hit hard here – especially considering the circumstances. Fryer has yet to respond to the former art lead's reply, but since she's commented on others' posts, she just might.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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