Halo Infinite Season 2, named Lone Wolves, is finally coming after an almost six-month long first season with not much content to keep players happy. With Season 2 a lot is changing thanks to what 343 Industries has learned since the launch of Halo Infinite. New maps, new modes, and an all-new battle pass are coming, joined by an array of balance changes to improve gameplay. Here’s everything we know about Halo Infinite Season 2 so far, with plenty more news coming over the next few weeks.

Everything coming in Halo Infinite Season 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite Season 2 will begin on Tuesday, May 3, for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC. Expect an update that’ll bring new maps, modes, and more on that day. You can read more about what’s included in Lone Wolves below, but in short, there will finally be new maps and modes. Thankfully, this season will also much shorter than the incredibly long first season that has been going on since Halo Infinite’s launch – Season 2 will be like a regular three-month season of content and updates.

New Halo Infinite multiplayer maps and modes

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Some of the biggest additions to Halo Infinite with Season 2 are two new maps – one for Arena and one for Big Team Battle. Catalyst is the new Arena map, and it appears to be a slightly overgrown Forerunner facility with a Gravity Hammer on a high position. The new BTB map is Breaker, which looks like it could be a UNSC base in the middle of a sandy desert – it even has a large, moving laser in a central chasm that will destroy anything that touches it, so watch out for that.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Regarding new modes, a new version of the classic King of the Hill will be added to several playlists along with Attrition, the competitive mode with limited revives. While we don’t know any specifics about this new King of the Hill mode, a ‘Last Spartan Standing’ mode has also been datamined and certainly sounds like it might be a lighter battle royale mode, although no official details from 343 are available just yet. The Halo Infinite Season 2 announcement trailer briefly shows a clearly new mode in which several Spartans are fighting in a small area closed off by a red barrier – possibly a closing battle royale ring or just a hill marker for King of the Hill?

343 has also said that they intend to rotate new playlists in and out to featuring “fun variants” of things they’ve been testing out. Remember, Halo Infinite’s Forge and co-operative campaign modes have also been delayed over the past couple of months. Co-op campaign is expected to release later in Season 2, so don’t expect to see it on May 3, and Forge will hopefully launch this year with Season 3.

Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Halo Infinite Season 2 battle pass sounds it’s going to be a significant improvement on the Season 1 pass. While we don’t know much about specific items and cosmetics just yet, the trailer did at least reveal a few new armor pieces. 343 Industries has also clearly learned a lot from player feedback so they have made the Lone Wolves premium and free passes much more rewarding.

The premium pass for Season 2 will allow players to earn up to 1,000 CR which they can use to buy the next pass or things from the Halo Infinite shop. Moreover, the free track for Season 2 contains even more customization items compared to Season 1, including the Lone Wolves Armor Core which is unlocked quite early. Remember that Halo Infinite battle passes don't expire when the relevant season ends, so you'll still be able to work your Season 1 battle pass if you don't complete it before May 3.

Ultimate Rewards – the items unlocked for completing all weekly challenges and the ultimate challenge – will also be of a much better quality from Season 2. Visors, Coatings, and more will appear as Ultimate Rewards instead of emblems and backdrops. And finally, it’s good news for players wanting a true progression system separate from the battle passes. 343 have said that a “Career Progression” system is being designed, so it’s still a long way off, but on the way at the very least.

Sandbox balance changes in Season 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

There are quite a few changes coming with the launch of Season 2, and there will undoubtedly be more as the season goes on. Some major multiplayer improvements are some networking changes that should make melee much more reliable with less whiffing and clipping through enemy players. Furthermore, all Halo Infinite weapons have had their melee damage reduced by 10% too, which means that the Mangler’s shoot-punch combo now requires an extra shot to pull off. The Ravager’s regular fire is also getting buffed as it’s been pretty sub-par for a while now.

Other sandbox changes include more shielding for the Overshield Halo Infinite equipment item, increased collision damage for the Chopper, making it much better at ramming vehicles, and the Banshee will see improvements to its agility and damage output. Plenty of other changes are also arriving with Halo Infinite Season 2 and beyond and, while full patch notes obviously aren’t out yet, you can read about more sandbox changes coming with Season 2 by reading this Halo Waypoint report (opens in new tab) and the follow-up (opens in new tab).

