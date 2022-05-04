How to get the Halo Infinite Eaglestrike Armor

The Halo Infinite Eaglestrike armor and its core are new with Season 2, and they give your Spartan a unique, industrial look that’s not really been seen in a Halo game before. Although, you’ve probably noticed that it’s currently unusable and marked as ‘vaulted’ in the Armor Hall. Don’t fret as this isn’t some bug or armor that you’ve missed out on unlocking already during Halo Infinite Season 2 – the armor core isn’t available just yet but will be soon. Here’s what you need to know about the Halo Infinite Eaglestrike armor and core, as well as how it might be unlocked.

How to unlock the Eaglestrike armor

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While we don’t know exactly how the Eaglestrike armor will be unlocked, we do know that it’ll only be available to get when the Fracture: Entrenched event comes around. Based on the Halo Infinite Tenrai event and it’s samurai-inspired Yoroi armor from Season 1, it’s highly likely that you’ll have to complete event challenges to level up a separate Fracture: Entrenched event pass – similar to a battle pass – that will award you with the Eaglestrike core and various other armor pieces along the way.

The first Fracture: Entrenched event will run from May 24-30. Fracture events in Halo Infinite last a week but are recurring, so you can expect Entrenched to pop up several times during Season 2, which is set to last until November 7. If you want to know what you’ll be able to get for your Eaglestrike Armor Core, we’ve got all the details below.

All Halo Infinite Eaglestrike armor pieces

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

These are all the customizable Eaglestrike armor pieces currently visible in Halo Infinite. Currently, these cannot be unlocked or equipped, but we assume that most of these will be unlocked via a Fracture: Entrenched event pass and challenges, but it’s likely that some will be exclusive to the Halo Infinite store. Since the armor belongs to a Fracture event, it’s regarded as “canon-adjacent” and is from an alternate Halo universe. The rugged armor set is inspired by the trench warfare and industrial machinery of the early 20th century.

Armor Coatings:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Sandgrass Fields

Carbon Tundra

Praetorian Zephyr

Ultramarine Corps

White Tiger

Night Witch

Helmets:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Eaglestrike (+ Earwig Attachment)

Kerberos (+ Recruiter’s Band Attachment)

Sky Marshal (+ Cosmocom Attachment)

Visors:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Poisoned Mire

Amber Yesterday

Seaglass Waves

Night Wisp

Triplex Aero

Chests:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Wizard Pockets

Jacknife

Shoulders:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Crabshell

Type-1 Defenders

Gloves:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Liberty

Wrists:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Kythera Battlepad

Utilities:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Soldier’s Friend

Knee Pads:

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Type-52 Splinterguard

Type-1 Spinterguard

Bonecaps

